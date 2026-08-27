This Festival Gathers 1,000 Founders and Dealmakers to Connect, Pitch and Get Discovered — Getting In Isn’t Easy

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Most industry conferences are stuck in the same setting: a dreary convention center, a sterile hotel ballroom, endless rows of booths lined up next to each other. Founderland isn’t playing that game. Think of it as what conferences wish they were.

The invite-only event for the consumer industry takes place at Calamigos Ranch, 250-plus acres of Malibu Wine Country tucked into the Santa Monica Mountains, complete with waterfalls, vineyards and a beach club. Produced by The Family Fund, this is where food, beverage, beauty and wellness brands go to connect with retail buyers and investors, hopefully walking away with a deal. Past editions have drawn founders behind Bloom, Superpower, Smash Foods, Happy Dad, Sincerely Yours and Ghost, alongside retailers like Sprouts, Target and Kroger. Behave Candy founder Mayssa Chehata credits a chance meeting with Sprouts’ buying team at last year’s event with getting her brand onto store shelves.

“Everyone at the festival is worth your time,” is how Sean Kelly, co-founder and managing director of The Family Fund, describes it. “We flipped this into a focus on connection and collision between the most extraordinary people in the consumer industry.” The event, set for October 1 this year, also features surprise performances, a wellness island and more than 50 never-before-seen brand activations with content across multiple stages.

The idea grew out of something even more exclusive. Since 2021, The Family Fund had quietly gathered its own investors, the top founders, operators and family offices in consumer, for a private annual summit.

“It became obvious this gathering was powerful,” said Josh Wand, co-founder and managing director of The Family Fund. “We asked why all of that magic should stay gated behind an LP check. The bet was that if we help bring the right people together, and good things come out of it, we’ll eventually benefit.”

The private LP Summit still happens, now as a VIP lead-in. Founderland III expects roughly 1,000 attendees this year. Learn more and apply at Founderland.us.