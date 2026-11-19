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Key Takeaways Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recommended that software engineers learn AI by using it.

In a recent interview, he advised hands-on building rather than getting caught up in AI hype.

Nadella said working alongside people applying AI offers valuable learning opportunities.

Microsoft’s chief executive has advice for navigating a software engineering career in the age of AI.

On an episode of The Pragmatic Engineer podcast this week, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella had a suggestion for software engineers worried about AI: He advised them to gain experience with the work done with it.

For engineers just starting their careers, that means joining a team that is building with the technology, he said. He encouraged people to spend more time gaining practical experience and less time following the conversation around AI.

“It’s just not about the hype cycle and that constant need to talk,” Nadella said in an interview with podcast host Gergely Orosz, who is a software engineer and author. “But it’s do more, learn more and hands-on experience — experience it firsthand.”

Nadella added that nothing could beat hands-on learning and working alongside people putting AI to use. He said those tactics were more valuable than any other approach, whether someone was a recent graduate, a mid-career professional or a CEO like him.

“The more you can take the time to sort of learn to do, be in teams that are doing, the better it is versus, I think, anything else,” Nadella said.

The job market for software engineers is uneven

The job market offers a mixed picture compared to Nadella’s advice. Software engineering hiring is picking up, but the recovery favors experienced workers.

Senior-level roles accounted for 69.3% of U.S. software development postings in the first quarter of 2026, compared with 54.5% in early 2019, according to Indeed data.

Nadella also put the focus on employers, saying companies should give junior engineers more chances to develop their skills as AI reshapes software engineering.

“I care a lot about, hey, can you have an early-career person come in, join one of these teams, go up the learning curve,” Nadella said. “So what’s the new form of that is what I think we have to really discover.”

Other tech leaders have argued that businesses still need to invest in people at the start of their careers. Amazon Web Services CEO Matt Garman said on The Big Interview podcast last year that cutting off entry-level hiring would undermine the talent pipeline companies need to survive.

“If you have no talent pipeline that you’re building and no junior people that you’re mentoring and bringing up through the company, we often find that that’s where we get some of the best ideas,” he said.

Garman also challenged the assumption that experienced workers necessarily use the technology more effectively.

“Many of the most junior folks are actually the most experienced with the AI tools,” he said. “So they’re actually most able to get the most out of them.”

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna has also pushed back on the idea that AI means fewer opportunities for graduates. “I expect we are probably going to hire more people out of college over the next 12 months than we have in the past few years,” he told CNN in October 2025.