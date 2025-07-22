These 3 Common Mistakes Are Holding You Back at Work, According to a Former Meta Engineer Known as the 'Coding Machine' Meta's former "coding machine" says that software engineers often make the same mistakes that can hurt their careers — and they can be applied to every profession.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Michael Novati spent eight years at Meta as an engineer and top code committer, earning him the nickname the "Coding Machine."
  • Novati says that there are three common mistakes software engineers make that are holding them back at work — and his advice isn't just for people in tech.

Software engineers are likely making a few common mistakes that prevent them from advancing in their careers, says a former Meta senior staff engineer — and these mistakes are general enough to apply to any job.

Michael Novati, an engineer who spent eight years at Meta and earned the nickname "Coding Machine" after being the top code committer company-wide for several years, told "The Peterman Pod" that there are three common mistakes engineers and other professionals make that prevent them from moving forward in their careers.

Novati, who now works at a remote software engineering fellowship program, Formation, as its chief technology officer, said one problem is "thinking too much" and "not doing enough." Novati said that oftentimes developers come to him to ask for advice or questions without first "turning the gears" and writing code to address the problem.

"Step one is do something, just do anything," Novati told "The Peterman Pod."

Related: 'It's Laughable': Okta's CEO Says AI Won't Replace Software Engineers Despite Other Tech Leaders' Predictions

The second mistake Novati identified is not asking "the right people" for feedback, or not going to "respected people" or "people who have that experience and taste and judgement" for advice on how to improve. He gave the example of his days at Meta, when he was writing so much code that his manager spent all day reviewing it. His manager was the respected person Novati turned to for feedback, because his manager had the "judgement and taste" that Novati aspired to have.

The third mistake, which Novati admitted to making "a lot," was not taking action on feedback and taking it more as a harsh judgment or a pat on the back of approval than a call to action.

"My advice to people who are ambitious and who want to get those perfect scores and check off all the boxes is to really reflect on feedback, on how you can improve and try to push your comfort zone there, instead of trying to look at it as a judgment or a grade," Novati said.

The end goal is to "write a lot of code," get feedback from experienced people, and "actually [take] action" on the feedback, Novati said.

Related: OpenAI Is Creating AI to Do 'All the Things That Software Engineers Hate to Do'

As AI advances, software engineers might not have to write as much code as they used to, anyway. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in April that engineers at Microsoft are using AI to generate up to 30% of new code at the company. Google CEO Sundar Pichai stated in the same month that Google was generating "well over 30%" of new code with AI.

Meanwhile, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei predicted in March that AI would take over coding completely for all software engineers within a year.

Join top CEOs, founders and operators at the Level Up conference to unlock strategies for scaling your business, boosting revenue and building sustainable success.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Living

A Customer Ghosted Her on a $1,700 Bill — So She Used This Clever Move to Get Paid

When people act in mysterious and frustrating ways, here's what to do.

By Jason Feifer
Starting a Business

4 Emerging Tech Hubs That Are Challenging Silicon Valley's Dominance

As Silicon Valley's dominance faces new pressure, these tech hubs are redefining the global innovation landscape — driven by talent, government support and growing investor interest.

By Jessica Wong
Business News

This Former Rap Star Is Making $20 Million a Year With Podcasting: 'Maintaining Independence as Creators'

Joe Budden is bringing in big numbers with his hit podcast.

By David James
Business News

'Astonishing': AI Models From Google, OpenAI Win Gold Medals in an International Math Competition

The International Math Olympiad is one of the most challenging high school-level math competitions.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Coca-Cola Is Releasing Coke Made with Cane Sugar. Here's When It's Expected in Stores.

On Tuesday, the Coca-Cola Co. announced that it is launching a version of Coke made with American cane sugar after President Trump requested the change.

By Erin Davis
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel