'When I Get Paid, You Get Paid': Software Engineers Looking for Work Are Promising $10,000 or More to Anyone Who Can Help Them Land a Job One job seeker has already found employment after posting the offer on LinkedIn.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Software engineers are asking LinkedIn members to help them land six-figure jobs — in exchange for at least $10,000 of their future earnings as payment.
  • A computer science undergraduate kicked off the trend last month.

Would you pay to land a job?

A software engineer went viral last month after promising to pay upwards of $10,000 to anyone who can help them find a relevant six-figure job. It worked — and now it's becoming a trend.

Argenis De La Rosa, a computer science undergraduate at the Harvard Extension School, wrote in a LinkedIn post that he would give someone the five-figure sum if they helped him land a software developer role.

De La Rosa said that he would create a contract for both parties to sign, ensuring that whenever he started getting paid in his six-figure role, he would pay off the $10,000 debt in increments. The deal would only go through if he received an offer.

Related: 'Pay Off My Debt' TikToker Explains How Much Money He Made from His Viral Video and the Inspiration for the Trend

"When I get paid, you get paid," De La Rosa wrote in a LinkedIn post with over 400 reactions. "It's that simple."

De La Rosa told Business Insider that he received "nonstop" messages from interested people in the first 24 hours after he posted. The messages included mentorship or referral offers from engineers at tech companies, though some were "very sketchy" sales pitches, he said.

He told the outlet that he quickly received three job interview offers in the month since the post went live, though he is still looking for full-time work.

Then, Ryan Prescott, a Maine-based engineer, saw De La Rosa's post and made his own. The only difference between the posts is that Prescott asked more specifically for a software developer role paying at least $120,000, not just for a six-figure salary.

Prescott's LinkedIn post went viral when an X user screenshotted it and posted it on X. The post gathered 1.6 million views on Elon Musk's app.

After Prescott posted, a startup CEO contacted him about a senior front-end engineer role. Prescott went through multiple rounds of interviews and ultimately landed the role. Because his boss was the one who reached out, Prescott won't be paying the $10,000. However, Prescott says that the post helped him get noticed in a crowded market.

"I would really just encourage more people to differentiate themselves in strange and remarkable ways," Prescott told BI.

Other LinkedIn members wrote similar posts over the past month, and some even increased how much they were willing to pay for help getting a developer job.

Jean-Philippe Lebœuf, a senior product engineer looking for work, wrote that he was willing to pay $30,000 to anyone who helped him find a remote job paying at least $120,000. Ray Morrison, a software engineer, said he would pay $15,000 in increments of $500 per month for anyone who helped him land a role with a salary of at least $140,000.

Tech hiring has dropped by at least 20% in August 2024 compared to August 2018, per LinkedIn data. Software engineering roles are down by 26%, IT by 27%, and project management by 25% in that time frame.

Related: 'Really Hard to Find a Job': 1.7 Million Job Seekers Have Been Looking for Work for at Least 6 Months
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

Lead From the Top: 5 Core Responsibilities of a CEO

Knowing exactly what the chief executive's role entails is critical for steering a company to success.

By Joel Trammell
Business News

Here's What's Considered 'Middle Income' in the U.S. Today, According to Bank of America Data

What's considered "middle income" can vary depending on lifestyle factors like marriage and home ownership.

By Erin Davis
Business News

Google DeepMind AI Is Now Better at Minecraft Than You — Without Being Trained on the Game

DeepMind researchers claim that the AI is the first to collect diamonds in Minecraft without being trained.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Process

How I Automated 50% of My Business Tasks and Scaled Without Hiring More Employees

Discover how automation helped us streamline processes, improve efficiency by 50% and scale without hiring extra employees.

By Kartik Ahuja
Business News

'It's Just Math': How CEOs and Business Leaders Are Reacting to President Donald Trump's 'Liberation Day' Tariff Plan

Reactions and predictions have been mixed when it comes to the long-term impact on the U.S. economy.

By David James