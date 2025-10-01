Receiving an email from LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky? He likely used AI to write it.

Key Takeaways LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky says he uses Microsoft’s Copilot AI to draft almost all of his emails.

He especially uses AI to write “super high-stakes emails” like the ones to his boss, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

LinkedIn achieved nearly $17 billion in revenue in 2024, up from $7 billion in 2019.

LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky has found a solid use case for AI: writing emails.

In a fireside chat at LinkedIn’s San Francisco office on Tuesday, leaked to Business Insider, Roslansky said that he uses AI to craft “almost every email,” even the “super high-stakes” messages sent to his boss, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

“A lot of the time when I’m sending a super high-stakes email to Satya Nadella or other CEOs or world leaders… you’ve got to make sure you sound super smart,” Roslansky said at the fireside chat. “So I would say that without a doubt, almost every email that I send these days is being sent with the help of Copilot.”

Although Roslansky said he uses Microsoft Copilot AI to help draft messages, he doesn’t just auto-generate an email response. Instead, the AI engages users by asking a series of questions to help shape a response. The process requires more hands-on involvement than simply pressing an “AI reply” button, he said. The output is good enough that Roslansky says he uses it “for every important email, without a doubt, on a daily basis.”

LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky. Photographer: Bryan van der Beek/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Roslansky, who has led LinkedIn for the past five years, said that using AI is like tapping into “a second brain” personalized just for him. And he isn’t the only CEO to tout using AI at work.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in June that he was using AI tools like Replit and Cursor to “vibe code” a website, or create the code for a website based on prompts. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stated in February that he was using AI as a tutor to help learn new concepts.

LinkedIn has also released an AI writing tool that suggests changes to a user’s posts before they hit publish. Roslansky told Bloomberg in June that the AI feature wasn’t as popular as the company thought it would be because LinkedIn members feared the backlash for posting AI-generated content. Posts on LinkedIn must be seen as authentic because it is someone’s professional reputation, he said.

During Roslansky’s tenure, LinkedIn has more than doubled its growth, from $7 billion in annual revenue in 2019 to nearly $17 billion in 2024. With more than a billion members, LinkedIn claims to be “the world’s largest professional network.”

AI technology is expected to contribute $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030.