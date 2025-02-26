Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says everyone should be using an AI tutor. Here's what it is and how to access the technology.

A new Bank of America study from earlier this month noted that technology like AI could displace up to two billion jobs by 2030. Now Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says that there's one thing he recommends everyone do: Get themselves an AI tutor, or an AI chatbot like ChatGPT that can teach them new material on the spot.

"I have [an AI] personal tutor with me all the time," Huang told journalist Cleo Abram last month on an episode of the YouTube interview show "Huge Conversations."

"That AI tutor can just teach you things, anything you like, help you program, help you write, help you analyze, help you think, help you reason," he said.

In September, Huang stated in an interview with Salesforce's Marc Benioff that he uses the $20 per month paid version of ChatGPT as his own personal tutor to break problems down and learn more about complex topics. ChatGPT also has a free tier.

Huang additionally disclosed in October in an interview with the Bipartisan Policy Center that he also uses Perplexity's AI search engine daily to learn more about subjects like biology. Perplexity costs $20 per month for the professional plan, but users can access the standard plan for free.

While Perplexity and ChatGPT are designed for tasks other than tutoring, like in-depth research, other AI platforms are specifically designed to act as personal tutors. Khan Academy's $4 per month Khanmigo chatbot, for example, is advertised as an always-on tutor.

"I feel more empowered today, more confident to learn something today," Huang told Abram about AI. "The knowledge of almost any particular field, the barriers to that understanding have been reduced."

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Huang also told Abram that if he were a student today, he would focus on learning how to interact with AI like Grok, ChatGPT, and Gemini by being able to ask the right prompts.

"You can't just randomly ask [AI] a bunch of questions," Huang said. "Asking AI to be an assistant to you requires some expertise and artistry in how to prompt it."

While AI tools can be useful to learn more about different subjects, they still have a high error rate. According to one independent evaluation from Lars Christian Wiik, a senior software engineer at the AI startup Kindly, OpenAI's GPT-4o had two errors for every 200 responses while Google's Gemini 1.0 Pro had 12 mistakes for every 200 responses.

AI could also automate work that takes up more than half of the workday today, according to a 2023 study by consulting firm McKinsey, leading to potential job loss. Goldman Sachs predicted in 2023 that 300 million jobs would be lost or downgraded because of AI.

Nvidia is the second largest company in the world at the time of writing, second only to Apple, with a market cap of over $3.2 trillion.