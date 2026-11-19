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Key Takeaways The sauna builds trust faster than any coffee meeting, and deals follow.

With drinking at a record low, saunas are replacing nightclubs as the place adults drop their guard together.

I recently met a venture fund founder in the sauna at the Ritz-Carlton in Dallas. We spent about 10 minutes together and got deep into science and tech in the wellness world. We also spoke about taking care of our aging parents. We got further in those 10 minutes than most people do in months of coffee meetings, and we’ve stayed in touch ever since.

I don’t play golf, but I know plenty of business still gets done on the course. For me, the most honest business and personal conversations happen half-naked, sweating and uncomfortable. It’s the truth, literally.

In 2023, I wrote here that a sauna session could leave you primed to negotiate or close a deal. I’ve since changed my mind about the order of operations. The sauna doesn’t help you close. It helps you trust, and the deals follow.

The sauna is taking the nightclub’s job

CNN recently named a sauna as Barcelona’s hottest new nightlife spot, with a spa turning into a rave for 100 people built around wellness and sobriety. London’s ARC opened with a 65-person sauna and DJ sets. In New York, The Altar planned a 50-person sauna on Fifth Avenue.

Clubs aren’t disappearing, but the job they did for us, getting adults to drop their guard together, now has a new home. Only 54% of U.S. adults say they drink, matching the lowest level Gallup has recorded since 1939. I’ve written about what that means for beverage founders and why recovery has become a KPI. What interests me now is what happens inside the room.

The sauna is where trust moves fast

There’s a reason for what Gabby Reece called “the truth barrel,” the name of an older podcast she recorded in a sauna. It’s hard to perform when you’re half-dressed and dripping. There are no phones and nothing to hide behind. Everyone in the room is equally uncomfortable, and nobody’s title matters much after five minutes.

When I sat in the most spacious sauna I’ve ever seen, at Love.Life in Los Angeles, the benches were full of pro athletes, coaches, trainers and founders comparing notes on our days and how we try to balance it all. More recently, I spent time in a 175-degree sauna at The Assembly Retreat, getting to know familiar faces and new connections alike. I’m a member of The Assembly, a network of investors, founders and operators in health and wellness, and those were some of the most intimate business and personal conversations I’ve had. No selling, no suits — except bathing suits. People help each other and tell the truth, and deal flow follows because you want to work with people you trust.

The research points the same way. A 2026 paper covering 1,907 sauna users in the U.K. tied weekly sauna use to better self-reported physical and mental health, and belonging explained part of that link. The authors also linked ritual and shared emotion to stronger bonds. It’s self-reported data from people already into sauna culture, but it matches what I’ve experienced.

I’ve learned that trust rarely gets built across a table. Sit somewhere hot with someone, or sweat with them, and don’t sell them anything.

The sauna is good for more than your network

The science is part of why I love the sauna and make it part of my routine three to four times a week. In a Finnish study of 2,315 men followed for about 20 years, those using a sauna four to seven times a week had a 50% lower risk of fatal cardiovascular disease than once-a-week users. A later study of 1,688 adults, about half of them women, found that the most frequent users had roughly a quarter of the rate of fatal cardiovascular events seen in once-weekly users. It’s not proof, but it’s enough to keep me on the bench.

It can also help you get more out of your workout. In an eight-week randomized trial of 47 inactive adults, adding a 15-minute sauna after exercise improved fitness, systolic blood pressure and total cholesterol more than exercise alone. Blood pressure fell an additional 8 mmHg. Exercise physiologist Dr. Stacy Sims writes about why heat training matters for women in particular.

For mental health, the evidence is still early but promising. A small sham-controlled trial found that whole-body heat held promise for depression, though it used a medical heating setup, not a sauna. I don’t treat it as a cure. As I’ve written before, wellness shouldn’t feel like a second job. I keep the sauna because it’s one of the few health habits that also gives me time with people.

I prefer a traditional barrel sauna over infrared. Infrared warms up faster, but sessions run longer, and the long-term mortality research centers on traditional saunas. Saunas have been around for thousands of years, and I like that this one still works much the way it always has.

The sauna is easy to start

I keep mine at about 175°F and stay for 20 minutes. The workout trial above used about 175 to 179°F, and the Finnish data favored sessions longer than 19 minutes. If you’re new, start shorter and build up. Most important, listen to your body.

Wear a hat to keep your head cooler so you can stay longer, and stick with natural fibers. The truest way to sauna is “no textiles,” but that’s tough to pull off with other people. Drink water, skip alcohol and cool down at your own pace. Check with your doctor first if you have a heart condition or any other health concern.

If you’re sauna-curious, start with your gym or a community sauna. Studios are spreading too, including SweatHouz, with more than 100 locations, though its private suites, each with its own infrared sauna and cold plunge, are built for privacy more than community. If you are considering purchasing a sauna for your home, SISU is known for design and function, and we have a Redwood Outdoors barrel.

The sauna starts at home

The conversation that matters most to me happens in my own backyard. My husband and I have about two sauna dates a week. Along with our non-negotiable long walk on Sundays, it’s where we connect and catch up.

The nightclub gave us a place to lose ourselves. The sauna gives us a place to be found out, and that turns out to be the better deal.