Last Thursday, more than 450 million Microsoft 365 users suddenly couldn’t send or receive email. Over the next six days, tech outages also hit the FAA, Workday, Chase, United Airlines, the National Security Agency and Apple.

Social media quickly blamed cyberattacks and rogue AI. Neither was the culprit. Every affected organization says the root problem wasn’t a hack. In most cases, a system upgrade went wrong, according to The Wall Street Journal.

AI is to blame, but not for the reason you suspect (at least, not yet). Tools like Anthropic’s Mythos are uncovering software bugs faster than ever. Last month Microsoft fixed about 1,400 security flaws in a single monthly update, up from about 170 a year earlier. “Patches are essentially changes to code,” explains Anne Neuberger, a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz and former White House deputy national security adviser. “In some cases, you get unexpected outcomes.”

In some cases, that means systems go dark. But experts urge those hit not to immediately assume the worst. “Your default position should be: This is not an attack; this is an outage,” says Doug Madory, head of internet analysis at Infoblox.