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Key Takeaways Women are adopting AI about 25% less than men, widening an existing leadership and capital gap at a decisive moment.

Start using AI before you feel ready, since fluency comes from hands-on practice rather than waiting to be an expert.

AI is one of the biggest market-moving shifts we have ever seen. Leaders are reorganizing around the technology, new businesses are being built around the opportunity, and decisions being made about AI today will define our economy for generations.

I care passionately about seeing more women in leadership, having access to capital, and steering the choices that shape our world. So when I heard AI expert and advisor Allie K. Miller on Emma Grede’s podcast share that women were adopting AI 25% less than men, it stuck with me.

For my whole career, I’ve watched women start a step behind: we still hold only about 29% of C-suite roles and make up fewer than one in five decision-makers at venture firms. Even 2025, a banner year for women-founded startups, tells a misleading story: nearly 41% of the almost $74 billion raised came from two megadeals. Most women founders saw very few of those investment dollars.



If women are already underrepresented among leaders, investors, and founders, and now we’re adopting AI more slowly, the gap widens at the exact moment the next generation of business leaders and global decision-makers are being decided.

Concerns around whether AI is ethical or looks like cheating are driving women’s slower adoption, but I also think it comes down to time. We badly underestimate what it takes to carve out hours to learn something new on top of a full-time job, personal responsibilities, and commitments to friends and loved ones. If I spend a Sunday afternoon building an agent, I’m missing time with my family. The trade-offs are real, and you don’t get that time back.

Research suggests the adoption gap may be shrinking, but given how fast AI is moving, incremental progress is not enough. This isn’t a shift women can opt out of. If we want to drive the decisions that will define the next decade, we need to be leading this transformation, not watch it unfold.



Here are four things I believe women should focus on right now:

Get comfortable being uncomfortable

I always come back to this line from Ginni Rometty: growth and comfort do not coexist.



I’ve seen this firsthand throughout my career: I joined ServiceNow just before COVID hit. Within ten weeks, I went from never having worked from home to doing everything remotely—building relationships, leading a team, and learning dozens of new tools. It wasn’t comfortable, but my team and I adapted. AI demands the same mindset.

The women I see pulling ahead here are the ones who just start using AI before they feel ready or have it all figured out. Getting your hands dirty is the whole point: use AI to analyze a dense report, pressure-test a strategy, or build a simple agent to handle a task you dislike.



Pick low-risk moments and let yourself get things wrong. You learn AI by being close to it, not by watching from a distance and waiting until you feel like an expert.

Seek out mentors — And pay it forward

You don’t have to navigate this shift alone. Seek out AI-specific meetups and groups—and connect with professionals who are experimenting in real time and asking the same questions as you.

It is also worth looking closer to home. Some of our best AI teachers at ServiceNow have been early-career employees who are more comfortable with these tools than others. A little reverse mentoring can go a long way.

Just as importantly, you need to pay it forward. The more women help each other build confidence and capability around AI, the faster we will close the gap. One of the reasons we invited Allie K. Miller to talk about AI and leadership at Knowledge, our annual conference, is that she consistently shares insights that lower the barrier to entry for others.

You can’t be what you can’t see, which is why those of us in senior leadership roles also need to lead by example. When I’m asked how I use AI as a CFO, I’m deliberate about sharing how it has become a real partner in how I work. I want women coming up behind me to see AI fluency as part of their own leadership path, too.

Stay close to AI strategy

For much of my career, I was the only woman with a seat at the table. Looking back, I can see how much that proximity shaped my career. Watching leaders like Barry Diller and Dara Khosrowshahi navigate complex, high-stakes decisions taught me lessons no class ever could.



It also gave me exposure to projects that prepared me to lead. Before IAC, I didn’t have much M&A experience. There, I learned what a good deal actually looks like, how to think about integration, and the kind of judgment you can only build by doing the work.

The same principle applies to women and AI right now. Get as close to the AI decision-making as possible. Participate in strategy conversations, use-case assessments, pilots, and learning sessions. Raise your hand for the AI project no one has figured out yet and ask to be in the room where your company is determining how it will use this technology.

When leadership sees you leaning into the hardest, most important work the company is taking on, you become someone they picture in the next big role.

Understand Your Role in the AI Transformation



We need more than just engineers and programmers working closely with AI.

To ensure artificial intelligence is as safe, ethical, and effective as it can be, we need people with diverse perspectives and skills working on it. Those with expertise in governance, risk, talent, and change management, for example, have important roles to play in ensuring successful AI deployment at scale.

At ServiceNow, when we added “AI Enablement” to Jacqui Canney’s title of Chief People Officer, it was done for a reason. AI can’t just be dropped into the tooling mix. People need to understand and learn how to use it well in the enterprise, which means we need to invest in that happening.

We’ve done this in many ways, from company-wide learning sessions, to role-based skills development opportunities through ServiceNow University, to building groups of AI champions that shape how the technology is being used at the team level.

Even the best company programs won’t do it all for you, though. I always say that no one will care as much about your career as you do, and that’s to no fault of your managers or your company. They may open doors, but you’re the one who must walk through them.

The rooms where AI is being built, deployed, trained, and governed are filling up, and if you’re not in them, those decisions are getting made without you. The time you invest now in learning, the skills you build, and the judgment you develop will compound. As this next era of leadership unfolds, the women who stayed close to AI won’t just be ready for the future; they’ll help define it.