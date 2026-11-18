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Key Takeaways AI search sends shoppers to big chains nine times out of 10, so small retailers have to make themselves legible to AI, not just to Google.

AI can’t recommend what it can’t see: put your full inventory online, label product data clearly and build authority with content that proves your expertise.

This fall, my company took an important message to the heart of New York City.

The call to action: “Prompt Local.” At our pop-up storefront in the East Village, we showed how shoppers can tweak AI search to make it recommend independent retailers. Across the front window, scenes of people searching online were paired with specific prompts designed to steer AI agents toward local businesses.

From working with tens of thousands of merchants, we knew it was time to take a stand. There’s a lot at stake for small retailers, and we’ve got the receipts to prove it. As AI search quickly becomes the norm, those stores are getting lost in the shuffle.

A new study we commissioned shows that nine times out of 10, AI directs shoppers to major retailers. Looking to buy a new road bike in New York? Chances are, ChatGPT will provide a list of national chains, even when there’s a great independent store just around the corner. The buyer didn’t ask for that kind of list. The model decided for them.

Adapting to the world of AI search

For the past two decades, being discoverable online revolved around SEO. The basic question was: Are you showing up in Google results? Search engines learned shoppers’ locations and surfaced nearby businesses.

Those priorities shouldn’t disappear just because answers now come from chatbots. If AI platforms are becoming the new front door to commerce, they share responsibility for which businesses get found.

But small retailers can’t afford to wait for these companies to refine their search results. AI is changing the rules, and stores need to keep up. They have to think not only about whether search engines can find them, but whether AI understands who they are, what they sell, and why they’re worth recommending.

One place to start is by educating customers. Our study found that adding words like “independent” or “locally owned” to AI searches reduced big chains’ share of recommendations to as little as one in 10 on Google’s platforms.

Retailers can spread the word by sharing simple search tips with shoppers in-store, on their websites, and across social media. The more consumers make independent businesses a priority in their searches, the stronger the signal to AI companies that local options deserve greater visibility.

Beyond educating shoppers, here are three more things merchants can do to raise their profile in AI search.

1. Put your inventory online

To get AI’s attention, small retailers also need to give them something to find. And the closer a shopper gets to making a purchase, the tougher the competition becomes. Our study showed that when someone names a specific product, a small store’s odds of being the top recommendation fall from roughly one in three to one in 10.

Big retailers also have an advantage when it comes to how much information about them is readily available online. Their catalogs, inventory, product descriptions, reviews, and locations are already highly visible. Small merchants may have deeper expertise and better curation, but AI can’t recommend what it can’t see.

That makes it even more important for retailers to put their inventory online. AI agents increasingly fetch product information directly, which means retail websites may effectively become showrooms for both AI and human shoppers.



Here, AI is part of the solution. New tools let retailers showcase their entire product catalog so agents can find what they’re looking for. Besides syncing that inventory with your POS, they write descriptions that make those products easier for AI to discover.

Making a retail website simple for AI to read is critical, too. Behind the scenes, a merchant can clearly label product details like price, brand, and whether an item is in stock, while also giving search and AI crawlers a map of the pages it wants them to find.

2. Showcase your expertise

When shoppers use an AI chatbot to search, they ask a lot of questions. What jacket styles are hot this fall? Which supportive running shoes are best for beginners? What are the top ergonomic office chairs for working from home?

For independent retailers, that creates another opportunity to get noticed. The key is to establish yourself as an expert by building authority around what you sell.

Useful, substantive content can help. For example, a bike shop could create TikTok or YouTube videos showing how to set up tubeless tires or replace a worn chain. Those clips may look educational, but what they’re really doing is showing the expertise behind the business.

Of all the social platforms, YouTube could be an independent merchant’s best friend. Just ask the small luxury watch dealers who use long-form informational videos to build trust — by exploring topics like how to avoid buying a fake.

YouTube’s connection to Google makes it an even more powerful tool for independent retailers. Gemini regularly surfaces videos from the site, giving merchants another way to get their expertise (and products) in front of shoppers using AI search.

A steady stream of blog posts can do the same thing. By posting weekly about fashion trends, for instance, a women’s clothing boutique gives AI systems more proof that it knows its category inside and out.

If that sounds like a heavy lift, it doesn’t need to be. AI assistants can help write, publish, and manage blog content, while built-in SEO tools help optimize each post for traditional search and make it easier for search engines to crawl and AI systems to understand.

3. Turn followers into recommendations

To stand out in AI search, small retailers also need to rethink what social media is for.

Platforms like Reddit, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube still help stores reach shoppers. But they now do a second job: showing AI what a business sells, what it knows, and what it specializes in.

AI tools are paying attention. Social posts appear in almost 70% of Google’s AI Overview responses. And in Google’s AI mode, they show up in almost half of responses to searches that don’t name a brand — the ones shoppers type before they know your store exists.



Meta’s new Muse agent takes this further. Muse works inside Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, which reach 3.6 billion people a day. With a shopper’s permission, it can learn their taste from what they follow, like, save, and share. Every customer who engages with a store’s posts is teaching their agent that the store belongs on their shortlist. Retailers with active, engaged communities are more likely to be recommended.

That’s the real opening for local retailers: AI remembers what shoppers like. Once a customer shows their agent they value a certain kind of store, like a neighborhood bookshop or an independent boutique, it can keep recommending similar places.

For their part, retailers should show up consistently where both shoppers and AI are paying attention. By embracing this new reality, they can turn a potential threat into a reason for customers to make the trip.