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Key Takeaways Growth doesn’t always mean adding more — the businesses that thrive are often built by founders who stop to ask what they actually want to do more of.

Your story is one of your most valuable business assets, and when your LinkedIn profile spells out exactly who you serve and how, the right people know to reach out.

I spent more than two decades asking questions for a living as a TV news anchor and reporter. But it took a room full of women casually discussing $20 million and $200 million exits for me to ask myself the one question I never had.

Last year, I gave the opening keynote at Entreprenista’s Founders Weekend in Palm Beach. All weekend, I was surrounded by women who had built and sold companies and were already planning what to build next. It got me thinking about my own business, Jett Communications. We were growing fast, but sitting thousands of miles from my daily routine, I finally asked myself:

Am I building the business I actually want?

After years of interviewing other people, I realized it was time to interview myself.

When a thriving business left no room for the life I wanted

A business can look successful from the outside and still not fit the life you want to live. On paper, mine looked great.

I didn’t have a traditional business background, but my years in TV news gave me the instincts that became the foundation of my company. Today, I work with executives, founders, athletes, celebrities, family offices and even members of a royal family, along with leaders at Amazon, Meta, Apple, Netflix and Uber. My private clients lead companies with $5 million to $6 billion in annual revenue.

What that doesn’t show is everything else competing for my time. My clients know they can reach me before their high-stakes moments, and at home, I’m the mom who will happily get up at dawn to take my kids NeeDoh hunting at Target (if you know, you know). I love my work, but I was so busy keeping up with all of it that I never stopped to ask whether I wanted to do things differently.

Why survival mode can keep you from building the business you want

When the pandemic hit, my keynotes and media appearances disappeared within weeks, so I did what I had always done as a reporter: I focused on the story in front of me. My media training business evolved into offering PR services, an online course, a boot camp and a mastermind group, and once the world reopened, I was managing all of that while getting back on corporate stages.

I’m proud of what I built, especially because I did it while raising a toddler during lockdown and navigating infertility, including a miscarriage and multiple procedures.

But in hindsight, I was in survival mode at work and at home. Don’t get me wrong, survival mode can be productive, but when you’re constantly reacting, you stop designing and you never step back to ask whether the business you’re running still fits your goals.

Getting clear on what I wanted next

When I got home from Florida, I started to explore my options. Then two companies approached me about acquiring my business, and those conversations forced me to think about what someone would actually be buying and what I wanted to spend my time doing.

The answer wasn’t another course, program or a larger team. It was to double down on the work I love, which is to sit across from someone, ask the questions other people don’t think to ask, find the story beneath their accomplishments and help them show up with clarity and confidence, whether they’re stepping into a boardroom, onto a keynote stage or under the arena lights.

Why knowing your story can change the trajectory of your business

The one thing that has helped me build my business more than anything else is knowing my own story and being able to tell it. It’s also what I see accomplished leaders struggle with most, because they can build incredible companies and still not know how to explain what makes them different.

Once clients get clear on their story, I’ve watched it change the trajectory of their businesses and careers. One client, a life sciences executive navigating a global reorganization, wasn’t sure what her next step would be. We built a platform around her expertise in women’s healthcare, and she went on to land keynote invitations, a new role and a board seat.

Fourteen years in, those were the moments I kept coming back to, so I rebuilt my business around them. I created a bespoke one-day experience for individuals who don’t have weeks or months to get clear on their story, and our Leadership Lab, which helps teams communicate with the same clarity. Once I knew what I wanted my business to be, my LinkedIn profile was the first place I went to share it.

How LinkedIn can help you take the next step

My clients taught me how much business happens before anyone gets in a room together, because investors, partners and future hires form impressions long before the first meeting.

Here are five things I’d tell any entrepreneur ready for their next step.

1. Show people how you got here

It’s tempting to only post the wins, but the decisions and challenges behind them tell people so much more about you. Share the thing that didn’t go as planned or the lesson you learned the hard way. People want to know what you know, but they also want to understand how you think.

2. Tell your story before someone else does

If your visibility hasn’t kept up with your growth, people may still know an older version of you, so use your profile and posts to write the headline yourself. It’s wonderful when people say your name in rooms you’re not in, but only if they’re describing who you are today.

3. Show up in other people’s conversations

Some of my best business relationships started with a thoughtful reply, not a pitch. Congratulate people, share work you think deserves attention and comment when you actually have something to add.

4. Get specific about who you serve

Once I got clear on exactly who I wanted to work with, the right people started recognizing themselves in what I shared and reaching out. Client stories (shared with permission) are one of the best ways to do this, because when someone reads about a situation just like theirs, they can picture what working with you would look like.

To make it even clearer who you serve, I’d point entrepreneurs to LinkedIn Premium Business. Imagine a founder who just sold her company and wants her next chapter to be advising early-stage CEOs. People still know her as the founder of her last company, so a built-out Services section on her profile helps them see what she offers now, and request matching can connect her with people already looking for that kind of help. When a CEO lands on her profile, reviews and testimonials from founders she’s mentored build trust right away, and a custom button takes them straight to her calendar. She can also use InMail to reach out to founders she’d like to work with, and for someone who just needs advice on one big decision, a paid one-on-one advice session is an easy place to start.

5. Write for one person, not a thousand

When I was on TV, I learned I was never really talking to the thousands of people watching, but to one person sitting at home. LinkedIn works the same way, so instead of announcing what you do, write like you’re talking to that one person. That’s what makes people feel like you understand them, and it’s what makes the right person reach out.

Stay in the room a little longer

I used to think growth meant adding more: more services, more people, more opportunities. Now I think it’s figuring out what you want to do more of, and having the guts to build around it.

If you take one thing from my story, let it be this: stay in the room a little longer, listen to people playing a bigger game than you are and then interview yourself. Ask whether you’re building the business you actually want, or just getting really good at running the one you already have.

If you’re ready to rethink what’s next for your business, LinkedIn’s new Small Business Playbook shows how to use LinkedIn to build your brand, grow your network and find customers. You can also explore LinkedIn’s tools for small businesses to help the right people find your story.