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Key Takeaways A no-layoff promise survives downturns only because of the unglamorous operating decisions made in the good years.

Values hold under pressure only when they’re translated into specific, repeatable behaviors with costs already accepted.

Culture isn’t declared but built, through staffing discipline, hiring rigor and the willingness to coach people out.u003cbru003eu003cbru003e

“We’ll have a layoff over my dead body.”

That’s how Paul Gund described his position on job cuts. His son Steve, now the third-generation CEO of The Gund Co., still runs the St. Louis composite materials manufacturer by it. It’s a great line. It’s also the least interesting part of the story.

Plenty of leaders say something similar during good years. Few still mean it when revenue falls. The difference isn’t conviction, but what happens long before the downturn arrives.

The results are hard to argue with. As The Wall Street Journal’s Allison Pohle reported, Gund has averaged 18% annual growth for a decade, with about 1,300 employees and roughly $400 million in annual sales, and has never laid anyone off. Hundreds of family-business leaders have visited to study the model and most struggle to copy it.

That’s not surprising. They’re studying the promise when they should be studying the plumbing.

The pledge is the output, not the input

When Pohle was asked how the company avoids layoffs, the first answer wasn’t about values. It was operational: the company staffs conservatively and relies on employees picking up overtime.

A no-layoff policy doesn’t survive on willpower. It survives because hiring decisions made in a strong quarter are made as if a weak quarter is coming. Every open role gets weighed against a promise that can’t be broken later. Headcount isn’t a reward for growth. It’s a long-term obligation the company has to be able to keep.

Almost all companies run the opposite way. They hire ahead of demand when times are good, then cut when the forecast turns. Then they issue a statement about “difficult decisions” and “the long-term health of the business.” The value they claimed – that people matter – was never connected to how they staffed, budgeted, or planned. It was a sentiment, not an operating rule.

This is what I call the Translation Gap. Organizations are good at stating what they believe. They’re good at executing tasks. What they rarely build is the bridge in between: the specific, repeatable behaviors that make a belief true in everyday decisions.

Translate the principle into behavior

At Gund, their commitment to bridging the gap shows up in at least four places:

Staffing. By keeping headcount lean, to protect every job when demand dips.

By keeping headcount lean, to protect every job when demand dips. Hiring. By hiring slowly and deliberately, to make sure each person added is someone the company intends to keep.

By hiring slowly and deliberately, to make sure each person added is someone the company intends to keep. Flexibility. By using overtime instead of new headcount during peaks, to absorb volatility without creating roles that can’t survive a downturn.

By using overtime instead of new headcount during peaks, to absorb volatility without creating roles that can’t survive a downturn. Fit. By having direct conversations when someone doesn’t buy into the culture, to protect the people who do.

None of these is inspiring or special on its own. But together, they’re what make the promise real.

That’s what’s worth stealing. Every principle, value or cultural belief you want to hold under pressure needs a short list of supporting actions that anyone in the organization can point to and apply to their own role. If you can’t name them, each concept will fold the first time things get expensive.

Strong cultures aren’t soft

The Gund Company is candid that no layoffs doesn’t mean no one leaves. People get coached out. Not everyone buys into the culture, and when the company finds out someone isn’t a fit, they have the hard conversations.

But that’s the most essential point. A culture that protects people fiercely has to be selective about who is in it. If you promise employees their jobs are safe from the business cycle, you’d better be sure the people you’re protecting are carrying the culture forward. Otherwise the promise becomes a shield for the wrong behaviors, and employees who do buy in start to resent it.

Most leaders tend to treat kindness and rigor as opposites. But the kindest thing you can do for a team committed to a shared way of working is refuse to let that way of working erode.

Every principle has a cost. Name it.

Gund also admits the no-layoff commitment creates strain. Because hiring is so intentional and the business is growing fast, it’s hard to develop leaders quickly enough. Overtime has its limits. Lean staffing has its limits.

But culture and values don’t die because things get hard. Rather, they die because of the bait-and-switch. Leaders who adopt a principle because it sounds good and never discuss the cost will turn around and abandon it when the bill arrives. The cost was always coming, they just hadn’t planned for it, and employees know it.

A principle worth keeping is one whose trade-offs you’ve already accepted. Gund accepted slower leadership development, heavier reliance on its existing people and harder conversations about fit. That’s the price of the promise. And because they named it, they can manage it instead of being ambushed by it.

The test for your own principles

Pick any value or commitment your company claims. “Customer-first.” “Integrity.” “Innovation.” “Our people matter.” Then ask three questions:

What do we do or decide differently, every week, because of this? If the answer is nothing specific, it isn’t a principle. It’s a catchphrase. What does this cost us? If you can’t name the trade-off, you haven’t committed to it yet. Who could we lose over it? A principle that never forces a hard conversation about fit isn’t shaping your culture.

Paul’s line works because his company built the cultural operating discipline to back it up, and has sustained it across generations. The idea gets the attention, but the staffing model, hiring rigor and willingness to coach people out do the work.

Your values, principles and commitments don’t need better phrasing, but rather consequences.