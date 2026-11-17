This story appears in the November 2026 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Back in the aughts, when June Cohen, cocreator of TED Talks, first pitched taking the speeches from the famously exclusive, invitation-only event and putting them online, “it was almost universally seen as a very bad and very small idea,” she says. It was too intellectual. YouTube was only three months old. And people were concerned that it would capsize the business model, because if you could view the talks for free, why would anyone come to the conference?

But when TED did take the talks online in 2006, they raised the price of a conference pass by 50% to $6,000, and sold out in 12 days with a 1,000-person waitlist. What Cohen — who also cocreated the podcast Masters of Scale and helped launch the pioneering Wired magazine site, hotwired.com — saw then was the first sign of a trend: The more digital our lives become, the more we crave in-person human experiences. And the more we crave them, the more we’ll pay for them.

That trend has only accelerated, according to her new book, The Great Remembering: Powerful Ancient Practices — and the New Science Bringing Them Back, for which she spent the last three years traveling the globe and researching ancient practices to understand what they can teach us about living in the age of AI. Here, she talks about how the past can reveal opportunities for the future.

You describe meditation as an ancient idea that modern entrepreneurs harnessed.

If you look at meditation, it is a wisdom system that science set out to prove. Between 2012 and 2022, we went from 4% to almost 40% of Americans meditating. What I attribute that to is that science said this works, and then entrepreneurship came in to create the Calms, the Headspaces, and the meditation spaces that adapted it to modern lives.

Now you’re seeing something similar with the saunas and cold-plunge trend?

Those wisdom systems go back 10,000 years, found across five continents. And today, there are increasing studies showing that [both are an] antidepressant. That is a huge unlock entrepreneurially. Last winter, I was sitting at a sauna festival along the East River with 1,000 people there. Around that time, Vanity Fair wrote an article on the “sauna wars.” New York City has around 33 social saunas. And the trend is sweeping the U.S. There’s a company in Minnesota called Cedar and Stone that has built hundreds of saunas. They started an entrepreneurship program, because they had so many people who were becoming sauna entrepreneurs. There’s a lot of innovation here, but it’s tapping [into] something really timeless.

You also looked at communal grieving practices, and I wonder if that holds ancient wisdom that modern entrepreneurs might capitalize on. All we seem to have these days are Facebook groups.

Huge opportunities there. I can give you a couple of signals. One of those is the grief marker. You can think of how people used to wear a black armband just to let people know that they’re grieving. But it’s being revived in urban communities facing gun violence. When someone dies, they create “RIP T-shirts” with the person’s face, the day they were born, and the day they died, which is an entrepreneurial offering. And I think the Mexican Día de Muertos has become such a phenomenon because it’s the one day of the year when everyone comes together to grieve all the dead.

If you were starting a new company, how would you look at the future differently?

A real discovery for me in the writing of this book was this idea that very new science is proving that the ancients were right. So I would ask: What is science proving about things that make us feel good in our bodies and our lives, and how can I tap that with some aspect of new technology or a new trend that makes it modern? That is what I would be looking at.