This story appears in the November 2026 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

What are you doing on Sundays? Because you should be using that time to improve your business.

It’s a habit I began years ago, as I worked to grow my delivery company Trexity. And it’s worked: We went from about $1.6 million in U.S. revenue in 2023 to about $14 million in 2026. I now believe that every entrepreneur should spend Sundays looking at the darkest parts of their business.

Nobody taught me to do this; it’s a routine I just stumbled into. I realized that, as I scramble during the week, I struggle to think holistically about the business. So I started to wake up early on Sundays, before the rest of my family, and spent hours catching up on emails. When I became efficient at that, I started looking through the past week’s business metrics. Then I’d come to our Monday meeting with a lot of questions: Why are these numbers so low? Why is it taking us so long to get to the promised land? Why, why, why?

Eventually, I realized: I should figure out the answers myself. That way I can come in on Monday with answers, not questions.

When I tell other founders about this routine, they often ask: “Where do you even start?” It’s about prioritizing the thing that has the most detrimental impact on your business right now. I often start by looking at where our money is being spent, to make sure we’re lean and efficient. Do we need all of these licenses? Should we be working with these third-party vendors? Is it cheaper to hire two people instead?

From there, it’s operational: Is the team doing what it’s supposed to? If not, why? This is the crucial part of the Sunday sit-down. It’s not about micromanaging or “catching” people who are doing a bad job. It’s about understanding what’s really going on — and sometimes I’ll find out that the problem is me. When it is, I let everyone know on Monday that I messed up.

For example, many years ago, I was concerned that our growth was too slow. What was the problem? As I examined the problem on a Sunday, I realized that my cofounders and I were creating a bottleneck.

Our company, Trexity, is a last-mile delivery and courier service that retailers use to deliver orders. In the early days, my cofounders and I would literally show up at the retailers to help them package and ship stuff. Sometimes we’d even do the deliveries ourselves. We did this to be very close to the product and understand the problems we needed to solve. But then we kept doing it — which wasn’t a great use of our time.

I brought this up to my cofounders. One of them, Rob Woodbridge, said simply: “Guys, stop going. Let the system work.”

It was terrifying, like sending your kids off to university or kindergarten. We were scared that retailers would leave us. But the opposite happened. It forced our retailers to learn new habits and move faster, and it ultimately built a relationship that was mutually beneficial. It also saved us hours every week.

Of course, my Sunday routine isn’t the only thing driving growth in our business. Our team is extraordinary. And we benefited from an investment from Kim Perell on Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch in 2023, which supercharged us. Now Trexity is in 48 cities across the United States.

For this Sunday routine to really work, you cannot announce what you’re doing ahead of time. That’ll set people scrambling on Friday. So keep it to yourself. This is like ninja work. You want a true picture.

I guarantee that, somewhere in your business, you’ll always find a problem worth fixing on Sunday. Then you can start Monday ready to solve it.