Solved a Problem in Your Business? Here’s the Question You Still Need to Ask.

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Key Takeaways Once a specific problem is solved, leaders often stop looking for the deeper conflict driving it. They treat evidence that one failure point has been fixed as evidence that the underlying problem has been fixed.

Later problems get treated as separate issues. The organization ends up resolving the same underlying tradeoff several times, one decision point at a time, without seeing that those decisions belong together.

Leaders should ask whether what was fixed was the problem itself, or simply the first place the problem became visible.

The COO had every reason to believe the launch problem was fixed. A regional product launch had missed its date by six weeks after a late packaging spec change got caught in a slow approval path.

Marketing needed speed to protect the launch date. Procurement needed enough review to protect spend discipline and vendor risk.

The COO resolved the conflict with a simple rule. Any launch-critical vendor expedite fee below a defined cap would receive same-day procurement approval, while anything above the cap would still go through the normal review.

On the next comparable launch, the same kind of packaging issue appeared. The request went in on a Tuesday, procurement approved it that afternoon, and the launch hit its date.

The fix worked exactly as intended.

The evidence looked conclusive

The turnaround on that type of launch-related request moved from 11 days to same-day. The launch stayed on schedule, and nobody had to escalate, negotiate across functions or quietly absorb the cost somewhere else.

Leadership now had something far more persuasive than a new policy. It had proof that the intervention worked.

That matters because leaders should look for evidence that a fix has changed the result. If a problem caused a six-week delay and the next comparable case moved cleanly, concluding that the failure point has been addressed is reasonable.

The risk sits inside what happens next. The organization starts treating evidence that one failure point has been fixed as evidence that the underlying problem has been fixed.

In this case, the deeper problem was the conflict between two legitimate priorities. Marketing was protecting launch speed, while procurement was protecting spend discipline and vendor risk.

The packaging approval was simply the first place where those priorities collided hard enough to become visible. The COO’s rule fixed that collision, but it didn’t remove the conflict.

A successful fix narrows the search

Once the packaging issue stopped recurring, leadership had little reason to keep looking for the same problem. That’s precisely what makes this kind of execution problem difficult to see.

The same conflict between launch speed and spend discipline still exists at other decision points. Rush freight has its own approval path, fulfillment overtime sits somewhere else, and last-minute creative reprints may involve another budget and another set of people.

Each issue looks different when it arrives. A rush freight request looks like logistics, overtime looks like a staffing or cost decision, and a creative reprint looks like a marketing expense.

None automatically points back to a packaging approval that leadership already considers solved. Yet each decision contains the same question: When protecting the launch date costs more money, which priority gives way?

The packaging rule answers that question in one place. It says nothing about the others.

That’s how a successful fix makes the larger structural problem harder to see. The visible failure disappears before leadership has established where else the same conflict exists.

The same conflict starts wearing different labels

When the next collision appears, it doesn’t arrive labeled as a repeat of the packaging problem. It arrives with different people, different language and a different operational consequence.

The freight decision may be escalated through supply chain, the overtime question may sit with fulfillment, and the reprint decision may remain inside marketing. From leadership’s perspective, those look like separate issues.

That matters because separate issues produce separate responses. One decision gets handled as freight, another gets handled as labor cost, and another gets treated as a print expense.

The organization ends up resolving the same underlying tradeoff several times, one decision point at a time, without seeing that those decisions belong together. Nothing about the local responses has to be wrong.

They may solve each immediate problem just as effectively as the COO’s packaging rule solved the first one. Each successful local answer then removes another reason to connect the issue back to the broader conflict.

The organization gets better at solving the visible manifestations while remaining unaware that the same tradeoff keeps generating them. That’s what makes the pattern persistent.

This is one way hidden problems persist even in organizations that respond quickly when something goes wrong. The problem isn’t hidden because leaders are indifferent. It’s hidden because each visible expression gets resolved well enough to make further investigation feel unnecessary.

The fix is not the failure

It would be easy to turn this into an argument against narrow fixes. That would be the wrong conclusion.

The COO’s rule was a good decision. It solved the packaging approval problem, reduced turnaround time and protected the next launch.

There’s no reason to criticize a fix for doing exactly what it was designed to do. The leadership risk comes afterward, when evidence that one collision has been resolved becomes evidence that the underlying conflict has been resolved.

A bounded fix proves that one decision point is now working. It doesn’t prove that every other place where the same priorities meet has already been settled.

That distinction becomes more important as organizations become larger and work becomes more distributed. The same two priorities may collide in several functions, regions or approval paths without any single leader seeing those decisions together.

One function solves its version while another solves a different version, and both report progress. The organization can therefore improve at several individual points while still carrying the same unresolved conflict across the system.

Success closes the question too early

Leaders spend a great deal of time worrying about fixes that fail. Failed interventions stay visible because escalations continue, results remain poor, and everyone knows the work is unfinished.

Successful interventions create the opposite signal because the escalation disappears, the metric improves, and the next comparable case moves cleanly. Leadership has credible evidence that action produced the intended result.

That’s normally what good execution looks like. But when the visible failure was only one expression of a broader cross-priority conflict, success at that point doesn’t tell leaders where else the conflict remains.

It only tells them that this particular collision has been resolved. The more convincing that evidence becomes, the easier it is to stop asking a different question.

Not whether the fix worked. It did.

The question is whether what was fixed was the problem itself, or simply the first place the problem became visible. Both produce the same reassuring short-term result: The next case works. Only one means the search is actually over.