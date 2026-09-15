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Key Takeaways Your leadership instincts aren’t flaws, but the challenge is recognizing when you’re the candidate rather than the leader and adjusting how you communicate.

With practice, either by yourself or alongside a trained professional, you can learn to notice what interviewers hear that you no longer do.

Most executives assume their track record will carry them through interviews, but in reality, the leadership instincts you’ve spent years refining can actively hurt you when you’re a candidate.

I see this pattern regularly in my interview coaching practice. Accomplished leaders often walk out of interview loops confused about why the offer went to another candidate. The truth is, their qualifications were never the issue. Instead, the issue was that they interviewed the way they lead, and although leading this way serves them well day-to-day, it’s costing them opportunities in the interview room.

Let’s explore the three leadership instincts I most often see working against executives in interviews, as well as how to adjust each one.

1. You give your team all the credit

Great leaders distribute praise to their team. When a project succeeds, they spotlight the people who did the work, and over time, “we” becomes their default language. This habit builds trust and loyalty when you’re leading a team, making you look like a secure, selfless leader, but when you’re interviewing, it creates a major problem.

Employers are hiring only one person: you. When every story is told in “we” language, interviewers are left guessing about your individual contributions. Some interviewers will assume you’re being modest. Others will conclude you were just along for the ride and didn’t drive the results yourself. Neither assumption helps you, particularly when you’re competing against equally qualified candidates who more clearly communicate their impact.

I recall working with a product management executive who kept advancing to final rounds but never receiving an offer. When he requested feedback, one panel shared that they struggled to pinpoint what he had personally contributed to his team’s wins. We reworked his stories to name the specific decisions he had made, as well as the initiatives he had personally led, and he received an offer shortly after.

In my experience coaching hundreds of leaders through executive interviews, the fix isn’t to take credit that rightfully belongs to your team. Instead, it’s to continue calling out their contributions while also being clear about your own. For each interview story, identify your individual role or what would have gone differently without you. That is the part interviewers need to hear in the first person. This might sound like, “My team delivered an incredible product launch. My role was making the call to delay the release by two weeks, which protected the customer experience and helped us renew every one of our major accounts.”

2. You assume your scope speaks for itself

Inside your company, everyone shares context. Your colleagues already know how complex your organization is and why a particular initiative was challenging. Because of this, you don’t need to explain the backstory behind your work when you’re communicating internally.

But interviewers don’t share that context, and when executives compress a major accomplishment into a single sentence, their achievement arrives without the stakes that made it impressive. “I led the AI transformation effort” means very little to someone who doesn’t know that adoption had stalled twice before or that the board had made it the company’s top priority.

One of my clients, an operations executive, described a two-year turnaround in a single sentence during our coaching sessions. It sounded routine until we unpacked the situation he had walked into, including millions of dollars in sunk costs and a system that multiple predecessors had failed to fix. Once he named those stakes in interviews, the same accomplishment landed more powerfully.

I coach leaders to highlight the stakes around each story. You don’t need to craft a dramatic screenplay like Shonda Rhimes, but you do need to set the scene. Before your next interview, take your strongest accomplishments and answer these questions about each one: What was at stake if this failed? What did the before and after look like? While these answers are likely already obvious to you, saying them out loud turns a resume bullet point into a memorable story and sets you apart from other candidates.

3. You’ve mastered diplomatic communication

Senior leaders are often trained by experience to hedge in public. You’ve likely learned to build consensus before taking a stand and acknowledge diverse stakeholder perspectives before committing to your own. This is how you usually gain alignment and trust, but in an interview, it can backfire and sound like you don’t have a point of view.

Companies hire executives for their discernment. When you answer a strategic question with carefully balanced considerations and no conclusion, interviewers walk away unsure whether you can commit to a direction. Even worse, some will conclude that you’re a leader who waits to see where the group lands before speaking up.

I recently worked with an IT executive who had pushed back when his CEO wanted to move forward full throttle on an AI transformation. He worried that the story would make him sound difficult, so in interviews he softened the details until his position disappeared entirely. Once we reworked the story so that he stated his stance and the reasoning behind it upfront, the feedback changed. Interviewers began commenting on his sound judgment and asking thoughtful follow-up questions about how he had managed the disagreement.

The adjustment I recommend is simple to describe but uncomfortable to practice: Lead with your position, then add the nuance. In my coaching sessions, we rehearse responses like, “Here’s my recommendation, and here’s what would change my mind.” This structure allows you to demonstrate conviction while remaining open to input, and it leaves interviewers confident that you can make the tough calls.

Your leadership instincts aren’t flaws. They helped you become the leader you are today, and you’ll need them again once you land your new role. The challenge is recognizing when you’re the candidate rather than the leader and adjusting how you communicate. This can be difficult to do on your own because your leadership habits have become second nature. With practice, whether by yourself or alongside a trained professional, you can learn to notice what interviewers hear that you no longer do. You’ve got this!