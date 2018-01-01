Rehan Ijaz

Fintech Disruptors are Changing How Entrepreneurs Invest and Raise Capital
FinTech

Fintech Disruptors are Changing How Entrepreneurs Invest and Raise Capital

Toss traditional out the window. Be creative finding funding.
7 min read
How to Create the Stunning Visuals Critical to Startup Success
Visual Content

How to Create the Stunning Visuals Critical to Startup Success

Tools you can use everyday to enhance your online presence to efficiently connect with consumers.
5 min read
3 Fundamental Ways Machine Learning Will Change Business in 2018
Artificial Intelligence

3 Fundamental Ways Machine Learning Will Change Business in 2018

We aren't talking about losing jobs, we're talking about more effective use of human talent.
5 min read
The 7 Top Video Tools You Should Be Using Now
Marketing

The 7 Top Video Tools You Should Be Using Now

Have you started your video marketing campaign yet? Because your competitors probably have.
5 min read
Lax Online Security Can Destroy Your Brand Overnight
Cybersecurity

Lax Online Security Can Destroy Your Brand Overnight

Protecting your brand requires much more than picking a good password, though that is an important start.
5 min read
3 Important Changes That Can Save Yourself From Burnout
Work-Life Balance

3 Important Changes That Can Save Yourself From Burnout

Go home and get some sleep.
6 min read
5 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Benefit from Advertising Discounts on Deal Websites
Growth

5 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Benefit from Advertising Discounts on Deal Websites

Sometimes it takes cutting prices to move to the level.
4 min read
3 Strategies for Projecting Success and Confidence as a Leader
Leadership

3 Strategies for Projecting Success and Confidence as a Leader

A leader's job is to step into everyone's shoes and find ways to make the path less treacherous, stressful and demoralizing.
4 min read
3 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Make It Big by Getting Enough Sleep
Sleep

3 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Make It Big by Getting Enough Sleep

A good night's sleep tonight prepares you to better handle whatever challenges will come your way tomorrow.
5 min read
5 Reasons Your Employees Shouldn't Fear Making Mistakes
Learning From Mistakes

5 Reasons Your Employees Shouldn't Fear Making Mistakes

Perfection is overrated. A mistake can actually help improve performance and increase innovation.
5 min read
Top 7 Reasons You Should Make Mobile Marketing a Priority
Mobile Marketing

Top 7 Reasons You Should Make Mobile Marketing a Priority

Reaching consumers in a personal way can mean big returns through the combined power of individual connections.
4 min read
6 Top Professional Website Builders for Small Businesses
Building a Website

6 Top Professional Website Builders for Small Businesses

Consider what your site needs to thrive and the features you need to create the platform you want.
4 min read
6 Things Your Investors Are Thinking While Listening to Your Pitch
Pitching Investors

6 Things Your Investors Are Thinking While Listening to Your Pitch

Prepare for your pitch with the mind of an investor. Being prepared for all their questions and concerns will help seal the deal.
4 min read
