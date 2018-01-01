Rehan Ijaz

FinTech
Fintech Disruptors are Changing How Entrepreneurs Invest and Raise Capital
Toss traditional out the window. Be creative finding funding.
Visual Content
How to Create the Stunning Visuals Critical to Startup Success
Tools you can use everyday to enhance your online presence to efficiently connect with consumers.
Artificial Intelligence
3 Fundamental Ways Machine Learning Will Change Business in 2018
We aren't talking about losing jobs, we're talking about more effective use of human talent.
Marketing
The 7 Top Video Tools You Should Be Using Now
Have you started your video marketing campaign yet? Because your competitors probably have.
Cybersecurity
Lax Online Security Can Destroy Your Brand Overnight
Protecting your brand requires much more than picking a good password, though that is an important start.
Work-Life Balance
3 Important Changes That Can Save Yourself From Burnout
Go home and get some sleep.
Growth
5 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Benefit from Advertising Discounts on Deal Websites
Sometimes it takes cutting prices to move to the level.
Leadership
3 Strategies for Projecting Success and Confidence as a Leader
A leader's job is to step into everyone's shoes and find ways to make the path less treacherous, stressful and demoralizing.
Sleep
3 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Make It Big by Getting Enough Sleep
A good night's sleep tonight prepares you to better handle whatever challenges will come your way tomorrow.
Learning From Mistakes
5 Reasons Your Employees Shouldn't Fear Making Mistakes
Perfection is overrated. A mistake can actually help improve performance and increase innovation.
Mobile Marketing
Top 7 Reasons You Should Make Mobile Marketing a Priority
Reaching consumers in a personal way can mean big returns through the combined power of individual connections.
Building a Website
6 Top Professional Website Builders for Small Businesses
Consider what your site needs to thrive and the features you need to create the platform you want.
Pitching Investors
6 Things Your Investors Are Thinking While Listening to Your Pitch
Prepare for your pitch with the mind of an investor. Being prepared for all their questions and concerns will help seal the deal.
