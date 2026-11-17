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Key Takeaways Sonnie Brown earned about $35,000 from theater and television work last year.

She owns a cafe called Sonbobs, which brought in $90,000 last year; nearly $80,000 went toward operating costs.

Brown puts money aside during stronger acting years to help cover stretches when work is hard to come by.

For Sonnie Brown, every dollar counts. She’s pursuing an acting career while running a cafe on the side.

Brown is a New York resident who lives in Astoria, in the western portion of the borough of Queens. In a new interview with The New York Times, Brown offered a transparent look into her finances and shed light on her priorities.

For one, she owns a cafe in Astoria called Sonbobs Coffee House, which connects her to the neighborhood. Brown knows her regulars by name and their orders by heart. She spends long days behind the counter making coffee and catching up with her customers.

However long she spends at the cafe, Brown thinks of it as her side hustle. Her main pursuit is acting. In some years, she has landed up to five film and TV credits, along with work in commercials and theater.

Her credits include the play What You Are Now, the CBS crime drama CIA and a recurring role as a judge on Law & Order that brings her back about once a year.

What she earned and her expenses

Lately, acting jobs have been harder to come by. Last year, Brown earned about $35,000 from theater and television work.

“I’ve been very fortunate in the amount of work I’ve gotten,” she told the Times. “I just haven’t always been able to support myself doing it.”

Her cafe, which offers homemade muffins and sandwiches in addition to coffee, helps fill in the gaps. Brown made $90,000 through the cafe last year and spent $80,000 in operating expenses. The remaining $10,000 profit remained in the cafe’s bank account; Brown did not touch it for her personal expenses.

Brown said she pays herself by eating food from the cafe. She goes to Costco every week to source ingredients for her recipes and buys the produce for her sandwiches at Elliniki Agora, a market a few blocks from the cafe.

Her other expenses are tightly controlled. For example, Brown has lived in the same two-bedroom apartment in Astoria for nearly 30 years. The apartment is rent-stabilized and costs $1,600 a month, a sum she divides with her husband and son.

Her story

Brown arrived in New York in the late 1980s. It was a change of pace after spending her childhood in Miami.

She landed a bartending gig in New York, but life in the city wore her down. She seriously considered moving to Hawaii to escape.

Before packing up, she wanted to try acting lessons in New York, the one thing that she could “only do here and nowhere else in the world.” That decision changed her plans. She loved acting and began setting goals for herself. Each time she reached a milestone, she found another reason to stay in New York.

“I’ve had very good years, and when you have a good year, if you’re smart, you invest it or you save it,” she told the Times. “And that’s what I do, because otherwise who knows what’s going to happen next year?