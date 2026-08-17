Here’s How Job Applicants Are Trying to Make Their Resumes Stand Out: ‘There’s No Way to Fight It’

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Key Takeaways Job-seekers are rushing to add AI skills, certifications and keywords to their resumes and LinkedIn profiles.

Employers are doing the same, increasingly listing AI capabilities in job descriptions across industries.

Workers are trying to adapt amid uncertainty over whether or not AI will replace jobs.

AI is showing up everywhere these days, from the classroom to the meeting room. It is also noticeably impacting the job search, as candidates strive to make their resumes AI-proof.

As companies pour trillions of dollars into AI and reshape how work gets done, job-seekers are scrambling to show that they can keep up. Some are learning new tools and earning certifications. Others are sprinkling AI language into their resumes and LinkedIn profiles, hoping the right keywords will catch a recruiter’s eye.

“Everybody’s keyword dumping,” Denise Bitler, an executive career coach in Tampa, Florida, recently told The Wall Street Journal. LinkedIn says that the share of U.S. users adding AI-related terms to their profiles jumped 70% last year. Employers are contributing to the trend as well, as they increasingly pack job descriptions with AI terminology.

AI references are also becoming more common in job postings. In the first quarter of 2026, 8% of U.S. roles listed on Indeed mentioned AI, up from 3% in 2022. And the jobs aren’t limited to software engineers or data scientists. Postings now include roles such as “AI Autonomous Truck Test Driver” and “Physical Therapist (AI Documentation).”

That reflects the bigger uncertainty hanging over the labor market. No one knows exactly if AI will eliminate large numbers of jobs, make workers more productive or do both at once. Job-seekers face the challenge of figuring out how to position themselves in a labor market that is rapidly changing.

Embracing AI

Grace Gravestock, a self-employed management consultant, decided earlier this year that she needed to get ahead of the shift to AI. After struggling to find work for about 18 months, she began spending more time experimenting with the technology, updated her LinkedIn profile to call herself an “AI adoption leader” and started pursuing a certification to demonstrate her skills.

She had been wary of the technology but ultimately concluded that avoiding it was no longer realistic. “There’s a lot of big change happening now, there’s no way to fight it,” Gravestock told the Journal. She also understands why many workers worry that AI could eventually replace them.

The rush to add AI credentials is showing up in people’s online work histories, too. Stanford economists Nick Bloom and Gideon Moore compared current LinkedIn profiles with archived versions from before 2023 and found that users have been retroactively adding AI references to past job titles and descriptions. Overall, today’s profiles contain 30% more AI mentions than their earlier versions did.

Balaji Padmanabhan, director of the Center for Artificial Intelligence in Business at the University of Maryland, told the Journal that “there’s a lot of uncertainty in the labor market.” What worked yesterday might not have an effect tomorrow, he said.

Padmanabhan has witnessed the impact of AI firsthand. He and his colleagues launched a free AI training course last May, expecting 500 sign-ups. Demand was overwhelming. About 62,000 people from a range of industries have signed up for the course to date.