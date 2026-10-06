She Quit Her 6-Figure Amazon Job at 5 Months Pregnant to Launch Her Own Business: ‘Massive Opportunity Ahead of Us’

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Key Takeaways Sarina Virk Torrendell left a high-six-figure job at Amazon in September 2025 while pregnant with her third child to launch YouPop.

YouPop is an AI-powered system for creators that uses their cross-platform data to identify opportunities specific to them.

Her main founder lesson is to listen to feedback but maintain conviction in the opportunity.

When Sarina Virk Torrendell decided to leave Amazon in September 2025, she knew that the safer choice was to stay put.

Torrendell had spent two decades building a consumer technology career. Her compensation at Amazon was in the high six figures, enough to support a family in New York City. At the time, Torrendell had two children and had just learned that she was pregnant with her third child.

Then she quit to start YouPop, an AI startup for content creators and founders that combines all of their different ventures onto one platform.

Courtesy of Sarina Virk Torrendell

Why she started YouPop

YouPop arose out of Torrendell’s conversations with content creators. She noticed a pattern. People were no longer simply posting videos or building an audience online. They were instead creating multi-platform businesses by launching courses, writing books, hosting podcasts, selling products, taking speaking engagements and landing brand deals.

Torrendell believed that the problem was that the tools supporting those businesses were fragmented. Creators had analytics in one place, sponsorship work in another, storefronts somewhere else.

That insight became YouPop, the startup Torrendell describes as an “intelligence layer” for modern content creators. The company aims to help creators make more informed decisions about what to build, sell and prioritize to make more money.

“There is just a massive opportunity ahead of us,” Torrendell tells Entrepreneur in a new interview. “We’re really setting out to build the next unicorn in this space.”

She notes that the venture “was certainly risky.” But she believed the time was right to start YouPop and that the timing mattered more than the comfort of a corporate job.

Torrendell faced well-meaning advice from her family and friends about her decision to leave Amazon. They pointed out that a high-paying job with paid maternity leave and stability had its appeal — especially for a mother who was five months pregnant in an expensive city.

Even Torrendell’s husband, whom she calls her biggest supporter, initially questioned if the timing made sense.

“He was like, ‘I don’t think this is the moment to do this. Why don’t you wait until you have the baby?’” she says.

But Torrendell believed waiting could mean missing the market entirely.

She believed in herself

Torrendell did not approach the decision to leave Amazon impulsively.

She gave herself 90 days to raise the money needed to begin building YouPop. If she could not do that, she had a backup plan: return to the job market.

“I had all the scenarios mapped out,” Torrendell says. “And I also just had high conviction in myself.”

That confidence was grounded in both her experience and her network.

Torrendell’s career has put her at the center of shifts in how people buy and sell. She joined Apple in 2018, leading global App Store partner marketing before moving to Apple Pay to help expand contactless payments.

At Meta, she helped small businesses move online as the pandemic upended physical retail. She then spent about three years at Amazon working on creator partnerships and live shopping.

Those roles taught her to spot changes in consumer behavior before they became mainstream, she says. With YouPop, she is betting on the rise of creators who turn professional knowledge and audiences into multiple income streams.

Torrendell deliberately limited the fundraising process, targeting investors who understood consumer technology and the creator economy. Rather than taking every possible meeting, she estimates that she spoke with about 20 investors.

From those meetings, Torrendell raised about $1 million, enough to finance a technically ambitious first build.

After raising the funds, Torrendell moved fast. YouPop built its beta product in roughly five and a half months. To build the product, Torrendell hired employees, including a chief of staff and principal AI engineer. She created it with a trusted team of engineers and a product designer.

How YouPop works

Torrendell describes YouPop as an “agentic operating system” for creators. The AI-powered platform combines a creator’s online presence in one dashboard, then provides insights to help them grow their businesses and identify new income streams.

Torrendell gave the example of a content creator who is thinking about writing a book. If they want to decide what kind of book to write, they can go on YouPop and ask the engine. YouPop then goes into the creator’s proprietary data set from their various platforms and will say something like, “Your audience is really interested in your fundraising journey,” and mention three topics that the book could cover.

The tool doesn’t stop there. After identifying topics, it might offer to draft or outline a book proposal.

“We’re really creating data that’s an insight layer that understands you specifically and then helps you understand what new revenue opportunities you can get as a content creator,” Torrendell says.

The venture is still in an early stage. YouPop launched its beta in August and has not yet begun reporting revenue.

Betting on creators

YouPop plans to charge creators a fee to use the platform. Its initial growth has been heavily relationship-driven. Torrendell began with her own network of creators, then benefited from public support from investors, advisors and creators already using the platform.

Torrendell says the result is a waitlist approaching 1,000 people. The company’s biggest challenge is the technical complexity of what it is building. It isn’t easy to create a platform that can pull the most important parts of a creator’s online presence and translate them into reliable recommendations and tools.

But Torrendell says the scale of the opportunity has surprised her, too.

She knew creators were increasingly building businesses beyond social media. What has become even more apparent is how many professionals with traditional jobs are beginning to build public expertise online and have a social media presence.

For founders, Torrendell’s advice comes back to a balance of conviction and discipline. She says to know your competition, but avoid reacting to every rival’s funding announcement or product update. Pivot only when the market gives you a meaningful reason to do so.

“It’s very important to trust yourself and have conviction in what you’re building,” she adds. “People are going to give you their opinions without having all the context that you do. Feedback is critical for growth, but to also just really have that conviction and confidence in yourself, I think that’s what makes a really strong founder.”