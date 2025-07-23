New data revealed how much Amazon pays its employees, including CEO Andy Jassy.

How well does e-commerce giant Amazon pay its employees? Newly available public documents revealed the salary ranges Amazon paid software engineers, data scientists, product managers, and other staff.

According to the filings, obtained by Business Insider, Amazon is paying software engineers in its Amazon Web Services cloud division as much as $185,000, while software developers working at Amazon.com make up to $263,700.

The filings also show that Amazon pays Amazon.com data scientists as much as $230,900. Financial analysts take home a maximum of $204,028, and technical product managers can make up to $235,200.

The data is drawn from 11,300 documents that Amazon filed with the U.S. Department of Labor in the first quarter of the year while onboarding foreign workers. The data only pertains to foreign hires and only includes base salary, not signing bonuses, stock options, or other forms of compensation.

In comparison, Meta pays $120,000 to $480,000, Google pays $109,180 to $340,000, and Microsoft pays $82,971 to $284,000 for software engineering talent.

The filings show that Amazon pays other roles on the Amazon.com team as follows:

Applied Scientist: $83,491 to $260,000

$83,491 to $260,000 Business Analyst: $79,518 to $143,100

$79,518 to $143,100 Data Engineer: $70,262 to $236,344

$70,262 to $236,344 Product Manager: $109,782 to $200,000

$109,782 to $200,000 Program Manager: $81,600 to $162,700

$81,600 to $162,700 Quality Assurance Engineer: $86,320 to $185,000

While these roles can pay in the six figures, they are outside the norm for most Amazon workers. Approximately 65% of Amazon's workforce is employed in operations and fulfillment roles in its warehouses, including positions like warehouse associates and delivery drivers.

That composition is reflected in more general measures of Amazon's pay levels. For example, according to Amazon's annual proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this year, the median global Amazon employee made $37,181 in 2024.

The same document showed that Amazon paid CEO Andy Jassy $1,596,889 in 2024, or about 43 times more than the median global employee.

U.S.-based Amazon employees are compensated better than their global counterparts. The annual proxy statement revealed that the median annual compensation was $47,990 for full-time U.S. employees, an approximately $10,000 increase from the pay of a median global employee.

According to Amazon's latest quarterly earnings report, released in May, the company employs 1.56 million people worldwide.