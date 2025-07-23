Here's How Much Money Amazon Employees — From Software Engineers to Product Managers — Make in a Year New data revealed how much Amazon pays its employees, including CEO Andy Jassy.
Key Takeaways
- New federal data reveals how much Amazon is paying its employees.
- The data showed that Amazon software engineers can make up to $263,700 in base salary.
- The median salary for all Amazon employees was much lower, reaching $37,181 in 2024.
How well does e-commerce giant Amazon pay its employees? Newly available public documents revealed the salary ranges Amazon paid software engineers, data scientists, product managers, and other staff.
According to the filings, obtained by Business Insider, Amazon is paying software engineers in its Amazon Web Services cloud division as much as $185,000, while software developers working at Amazon.com make up to $263,700.
The filings also show that Amazon pays Amazon.com data scientists as much as $230,900. Financial analysts take home a maximum of $204,028, and technical product managers can make up to $235,200.
The data is drawn from 11,300 documents that Amazon filed with the U.S. Department of Labor in the first quarter of the year while onboarding foreign workers. The data only pertains to foreign hires and only includes base salary, not signing bonuses, stock options, or other forms of compensation.
In comparison, Meta pays $120,000 to $480,000, Google pays $109,180 to $340,000, and Microsoft pays $82,971 to $284,000 for software engineering talent.
The filings show that Amazon pays other roles on the Amazon.com team as follows:
- Applied Scientist: $83,491 to $260,000
- Business Analyst: $79,518 to $143,100
- Data Engineer: $70,262 to $236,344
- Product Manager: $109,782 to $200,000
- Program Manager: $81,600 to $162,700
- Quality Assurance Engineer: $86,320 to $185,000
While these roles can pay in the six figures, they are outside the norm for most Amazon workers. Approximately 65% of Amazon's workforce is employed in operations and fulfillment roles in its warehouses, including positions like warehouse associates and delivery drivers.
That composition is reflected in more general measures of Amazon's pay levels. For example, according to Amazon's annual proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this year, the median global Amazon employee made $37,181 in 2024.
The same document showed that Amazon paid CEO Andy Jassy $1,596,889 in 2024, or about 43 times more than the median global employee.
U.S.-based Amazon employees are compensated better than their global counterparts. The annual proxy statement revealed that the median annual compensation was $47,990 for full-time U.S. employees, an approximately $10,000 increase from the pay of a median global employee.
According to Amazon's latest quarterly earnings report, released in May, the company employs 1.56 million people worldwide.