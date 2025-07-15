Data from thousands of new federal filings shows how much Microsoft is paying its employees, from software engineers to product designers.

How well does it pay to work at Microsoft?

According to federal filings, seen by Business Insider on Tuesday, Microsoft is compensating software engineers from $82,971 to $284,000 in base salary. It's slightly lower than other tech giants; Google pays software engineers from $109,180 to $340,000, and Meta pays anywhere from $120,000 to $480,000.

Microsoft product managers can make up to $250,000, while product designers can take home up to $208,058. Data scientists are offered salaries of up to $274,500 at the tech giant, as business analysts are paid up to $191,580.

The data is drawn from 5,400 documents Microsoft filed with the U.S. Department of Labor during the first quarter of 2025. The filings are required when Microsoft hires foreign workers through the H-1B visa program, which allows highly skilled professionals to work in specialty occupations.

The documents show the base annual salaries awarded to H-1B visa workers, excluding additional compensation in the form of signing bonuses and stock options.

The typical Microsoft employee makes nearly $200,000. A mid-level employee at Microsoft made $193,744 for the fiscal year 2024, per a filing the company submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in December.

According to the H-1B filings, Microsoft pays other roles as follows:

Business Program Manager : $102,380 to $195,100

: $102,380 to $195,100 Cloud Network Engineer : $122,700 to $220,716

: $122,700 to $220,716 Customer Experience Engineer : $126,422 to $239,585

: $126,422 to $239,585 Data Analyst : $132,385 to $205,000

: $132,385 to $205,000 Electrical Engineer : $138,995 to $247,650

: $138,995 to $247,650 Research Scientist : $146,054 to $208,000

: $146,054 to $208,000 Technical Program Manager: $120,900 to $238,000

The SEC filing showed that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella received an annual total compensation of $79.1 million in 2024, or 408 times more than that of the median employee. Stocks comprised most of Nadella's compensation.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella made nearly $80 million in 2024. Photographer: David Ryder/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In comparison, Google CEO Sundar Pichai earned over $10.7 million in 2024, roughly 32 times more than the $331,894 earned by the median Google employee last year.

Microsoft recently laid off thousands of employees, including 6,000 employees in May. Earlier this month, the company announced that it would be cutting an additional 9,000 workers, or around 4% of its workforce.

Microsoft is one of the most valuable companies in the world, second only to Nvidia, with a market value of $3.769 trillion at the time of writing.

For the full list of roles and salaries at Microsoft for H-1B workers, click here.

