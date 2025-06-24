Amazon wants its brand-name essentials, like paper towels, diapers, and dog food, available for same-day and next-day delivery in smaller cities.

Amazon is expanding its Same-Day and Next-Day Delivery options to 4,000 smaller cities and rural communities by the end of 2026, the company announced Tuesday.

"Everybody loves fast delivery," said Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores. "So, whether you live in Monmouth, Iowa, or downtown Los Angeles, now you're going to have the same fantastic Amazon customer experience: the ability to get the wide variety of items you need to keep your household running every day, delivered the same or next day."

Other communities named as examples in the statement were North Padre Island, Texas; Asbury, Iowa; Lewes, Delaware; Fort Seneca, Ohio; Dubuque, Iowa; Findlay, Ohio; and Sharptown, Maryland. Visit amazon.com/samedaystore for the full list of areas with the new, fast delivery service.

Amazon noted that the number of items delivered the same or next day in the U.S. has increased by over 30% compared to the same period last year. Prime members have access to unlimited free Same-Day Delivery when spending over $25 at checkout.

The news comes with an investment of over $4 billion to handle the new routes. Amazon estimates this will triple the size of its network by the end of 2026.

