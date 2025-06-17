Amazon Turns Its 'Prime Day' Sale Into a 4-Day Event Amazon's Prime Day 2025 sale is set for next month.

  • Amazon is doubling the days of its Prime Day event.
  • Prime Day 2025 will take place July 8 to July 11.

Amazon is making its "Prime Day" sale a four-day event.

The yearly discount event began as a one-day sale on July 15, 2015, and has now expanded to four days. The 2025 event starts at 12:01 a.m. PDT on July 8 and runs through July 11.

Amazon is also adding daily drops this year where shoppers can save on big-name brands such as Samsung, Kiehl's, and Levi's. The company is calling it "Today's Daily Drop," and it also starts at 12:01 a.m. PDT (3 a.m. for shoppers on the East Coast).

The sale is only for Prime members, who pay $14.99 per month or $139 for a year of membership. Amazon says it has more than 200 million paid Prime members.

Jamil Ghani, Amazon's vice president of worldwide prime, told Reuters that the company extended the number of days after listening to member feedback.

"We're extending it to four days because our members have told us they just need more time to shop the deals," Ghani told Reuters.

