Amazon Lays Off Workers in Its Book Division, According to Leaked Email The move impacted Amazon's Goodreads site and Kindle division.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • Amazon cut dozens of jobs in its books division this week.
  • The cuts affected fewer than 100 employees and were intended to make Amazon more efficient.

Tech job cuts have impacted over 62,000 workers so far this year, according to tracker Layoffs.fyi. Now Amazon is laying off workers in its books business, per a leaked internal email obtained by Business Insider earlier this week.

"Today, we are taking the very difficult step of eliminating some roles on your team," a senior Amazon manager stated in the email. "Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated."

The email informed impacted employees that they would receive full pay and benefits for the next 60 days, or 90 days for employees who reside in New York or New Jersey, plus additional severance.

Related: Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Says the 'Way to Get Ahead' at Amazon Isn't By Overseeing a 'Giant Team and Fiefdom'

The cuts, which Reuters reported affected fewer than 100 employees, were intended to improve efficiency. The reductions affected employees working on Amazon's Goodreads review site as well as its Kindle division. Amazon acquired Goodreads in 2013 for $150 million.

"As part of our ongoing work to make our teams and programs operate more efficiently, and to better align with our business roadmap, we've made the difficult decision to eliminate a small number of roles within the Books organization," an Amazon spokesperson stated, per Reuters.

Amazon.com began as an online bookstore in the early 1990s when the company sold its first book online: Douglas Hofstadter's Fluid Concepts and Creative Analogies: Computer Models of the Fundamental Mechanisms of Thought. Within its first month of launch, Amazon had sold books to customers in all U.S. states and 45 countries.

In the first 10 months of 2022, Amazon sold $16.9 billion worth of books globally.

Related: 'Difficult Decision': Amazon Announces a New Round of Layoffs. Here Are the Roles Affected.

Now, Amazon generates about $28 billion annually from global book sales and offers more than 20 million titles in the U.S. alone. Amazon controls half or more of the U.S. market for print book sales and at least 75% of ebook sales.

Amazon has let go of roughly 27,000 employees since the beginning of 2022 to cut costs. The company announced last month that it would cut 100 jobs in its devices and services department, which includes Ring doorbells and the Alexa voice assistant. In January, the retail giant made dozens of job cuts in its communications and sustainability departments.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

5 Steps to Negotiate Confidently With Tough Clients

Negotiation should never be a battle. Follow these steps to shift your mindset and negotiate with confidence.

By Julie Thomas
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

'We Didn't Know We Could Do That!' These Co-Founders Built a Unique Photography Business That Tapped an Unexpected Need — And Now Is Found in 60 Cities

Jennifer Tsay, co-founder and CEO of Shoott, explains the key marketing pivot the company made that rocketed their success.

By Dan Bova
Business News

'We Can Be a Lot Less Dumb Than Forcing People Back': The CEO of Dropbox Rails Against Companies That Issue Strict Return to Office Mandates

Dropbox CEO Drew Houston says RTO needs to be smarter than having people return to the office to do the same Zoom calls they could have done at home.

By David James
Business News

Investment Firm CEO Tells Thousands in Conference Audience That 60% of Them Will Be 'Looking for Work' Next Year

There were over 5,500 people at SuperReturn International 2025, making it the largest private equity event in the world.

By Sherin Shibu