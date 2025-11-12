“I Can’t Afford to Take Breaks”: Content Creators Are Struggling With Mental Health, Report Says

The creator economy is booming, but the work is taking a toll: In a new study, content creators say they’re experiencing mental health challenges at alarming rates.

The study found that:

Nearly two-thirds of creators (62%) report experiencing burnout

More than two-thirds (69%) struggle with financial instability as a direct result of their work.

More than half of creators (52%) report anxiety

35% have experienced depression

One in ten report having suicidal thoughts related to their work — nearly twice the rate seen among U.S. adults overall, according to National Institutes of Health data.

This data comes from a comprehensive new study by Creators 4 Mental Health, conducted in partnership with Lupiani Insights & Strategies, surveyed more than 500 full and part-time creators across North America.

“Creators are not just influencers — we’re small business owners, entrepreneurs, and digital gig workers building a new economy,” said Shira Lazar, Emmy-nominated creator and founder of Creators 4 Mental Health. “We’re doing the work of entire teams without the protections traditional workers receive.”

The Performance Trap

From the outside, a creator’s work looks glamorous — filming content, having fun, and building attention.

But the study reveals a difficult pattern: Creators’ mental health deteriorates the longer they stay in the industry. Those who have worked five years or more report the highest rates of burnout, stress over content performance, and financial instability.

The root of the problem appears to be an unhealthy relationship with metrics. The research shows that creators who check analytics obsessively — reviewing every post multiple times per day — have significantly worse emotional well-being scores. Of the creators surveyed, 65% said they obsess over content performance, and 58% say their self-worth declines when content underperforms.

“There’s no warning. One day your views drop by 80%, and you’re left wondering what you did wrong,” one creator told researchers. Another described the compulsive nature of the work: “I check analytics before I even brush my teeth. It’s the first thing I do.”

When a creator’s sense of self-worth becomes tied to likes, views, and engagement rates, every piece of content becomes a referendum on their value as a person. But that engagement also carriers very real financial implications — because audience and engagement is often directly tied to their ability to make money through their content.

The Isolation Paradox

Despite being constantly connected to audiences online, creators report high levels of isolation. Nearly half (43%) say they feel isolated because of their work.

“It’s wild — you’re surrounded by comments, but no one actually sees you,” one creator noted in the study.

This isolation is compounded by the “always-on” nature of creator work. Unlike traditional jobs with clear boundaries, content creation bleeds into every aspect of life. Creators report feeling pressure to constantly produce, engage with audiences, and maintain their online personas.

“You’re never really off. I’m on vacation and still editing captions in the hotel room,” one participant said.

The financial instability inherent in creator work adds another layer of stress. Without steady paychecks or traditional employment benefits, creators face constant uncertainty about their income.

“I can’t afford to take breaks — if I don’t post, I don’t get paid. But I’m exhausted,” one creator explained.

What Creators Want

When asked what resources they’d like to access to protect their mental health, creators’ top requests were:

Income stability options within platforms (66%)

Transparency in brand pricing (59%)

Financial and contracting standards for content creators (57%)

Peer-support networks or creator communities (54%)

Access to therapy tailored to content creators (48%)

“Money is power. The root of most of my stress comes from the instability of income that comes with this job. It’s hard to plan for the future,” one creator wrote in response to an open-ended question.

The study’s findings point to several actionable steps that could help address the mental health crisis. Among them: Limit analytics checking to once per day or less; prioritize adequate sleep, exercise, and healthy eating; and seek out peer support networks.

The study also suggested solutions from the industry writ large, like platforms offering income stability programs or brands creating transparent pricing structures.