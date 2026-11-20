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Key Takeaways Leading with human connection forges deeper bonds and lasting appreciation with customers. It can also help resolve customer issues more effectively.

Simple actions like prompt responses, handwritten notes, personal phone calls and thoughtful follow-ups can make customers feel valued and appreciated.

Businesses should extend the spirit of holiday appreciation throughout the year by regularly checking in with customers, recognizing your team and making personal visits to clients.

As the fourth quarter rolls around, entrepreneurs everywhere hope to close out a productive year. This season sparks a flurry of activity for businesses, especially those eager to capitalize on fall and holiday shoppers. No matter your industry, the holiday season is the ideal moment to highlight the power of genuine human connection.

AI can accomplish a lot, but it still falls short when it comes to the magic of personal touch. It’s easy to see how positive human interaction can boost your business during the holidays, but these same tactics belong in your everyday playbook. Let’s explore a few simple ways the human touch can spark joy that goes far beyond your bottom line.

Why human touch matters

I have to confess, there are moments when I catch myself sounding like someone from an older generation. Every day, I remind my staff to return client calls promptly and reply to emails without delay. Though I’m only in my late 40s, I notice a shift in my younger colleagues. Like a fading sense of urgency and a dwindling desire for personal interaction.

Perhaps it’s a wish to sidestep conflict or uncomfortable conversations. I understand that urge. Still, I’ve learned that the fastest way to resolve a tough client situation is through genuine human touch. I’m not referring to physical touch, but honest, direct communication delivered with empathy and understanding. On the other hand, leading with human touch from the start can forge deeper bonds and lasting appreciation with customers.

You’ve probably heard the saying, “size matters.” While that might hold true in some cases, my own transcription company is small compared to many others. Yet, the personal touch we practice and that I encourage my team to deliver works just as well for medium and large businesses alike.

Most of our first interactions with clients begin on our website, where a potential customer fills out our contact form. That’s our first chance to connect personally, to reach out and add a human touch. Here’s an example of how a team member might respond to a website inquiry.

“Thanks for reaching out, Jane. We’d love to assist you with your court hearing transcripts. When do you need them completed and sent back?”

Let’s unpack our initial email. First, we always address the person by name. If they include a title, we use it, whether it’s Dr. Smith or Detective Jones. Second, we acknowledge their inquiry as quickly as possible, ideally within 15 minutes. Finally, we ask for permission to connect more personally. A phone conversation with a potential customer lets us highlight our services and, even more importantly, our commitment to detail.

Most people appreciate the chance to talk by phone. For those who prefer email, there are still plenty of ways to add a personal touch throughout the exchange. Whether we’re on the phone or typing an email, we make it a point to ask open-ended questions that encourage the other person to share more. This is a classic strategy sales trainers recommend everywhere.

The holiday season offers your team even more chances to make a lasting impression through personal interaction. We keep it simple with a cheerful “Happy Holidays,” but if a client mentions a specific celebration, i.e., Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah or Kwanzaa, then we ask how they are enjoying their favorite season.

Finally, our team always aims to have the last word. When a customer pays an invoice, we don’t just send an automated “Thank you for your payment.” Instead, we follow up with a personal email to our main contact, giving us one more opportunity to add a genuine human touch.

Gaining trust through human interaction

What exactly will your business or company gain through human touch? Trust. Customers, more specifically, individuals, want to know they can trust you to deliver a service or product.

It’s true that most companies can build some trust without much human interaction. If you add a personal touch, it speeds up the process and makes it feel more genuine. Too often, human interaction only happens when something goes wrong. While it’s smart to use a personal approach to solve problems, starting every client relationship with a human touch lays a strong foundation for when challenges pop up later.

People with a personal relationship with an employee or company respond to challenges very differently than those without one. That’s simply human nature.

Personally, I get frustrated when I can’t reach a real person with a question or concern. Endless phone trees and chatbots that never connect you to a human leave me feeling anything but trust. Here are a few ways to boost human interaction:

ALWAYS provide an option for customers to interact with a human

Take a proactive approach by using human interaction when acquiring a new customer

Find a way to interact personally with a key decision maker

Handwritten notes leave a lasting impression

If Emily Post, the famed etiquette expert of the early 20th century, were still with us, I’m sure she’d have plenty to say about the power of handwritten notes. Even though I haven’t found a definitive study on their impact, my own experience tells me that few things leave a stronger impression than a personally written letter or note.

I think the magic of a handwritten note starts with the effort it takes. Printing a form letter or invoice is easy, but writing a note by hand and addressing the envelope takes real time and care. Even jotting a quick sentence or two at the bottom of a printed letter can make a lasting impression.

Last month, I received a statement from the company that acquired the self-storage facility I use. Because of a glitch when switching back-end systems, I didn’t receive an invoice for a couple of months, which resulted in the new owner placing their lock on my unit. A quick phone call resolved the situation and also gave the new company a chance to introduce themselves.

The next week, I received an invoice with a handwritten note from the owner. He apologized for the mistake, thanked me for my business and invited me to reach out directly with any questions or concerns. Even with a rate increase, his personal effort left a positive impression.

Turn holiday strategies into a 12-month strategy

The holiday season in the fourth quarter gives businesses a golden chance to thank both new and loyal customers for their support. Gift baskets, charitable donations in their name, party invites or even a simple greeting card (ideally signed by a real person) are all thoughtful ways to share holiday cheer.

But why limit these gestures to just the holidays? Why not carry these strategies through all 12 months of the year?

Many entrepreneurs and business owners use the holidays as a chance for personal, even face-to-face, connections. Each holiday season, I spend a few weeks personally delivering homemade gourmet treats to clients across Colorado. Without an outside sales team, these personal holiday visits have become a winning strategy for us. Plus, they love and eagerly anticipate the gourmet homemade goodies I deliver.

This also reminds me that personal visits shouldn’t happen only once a year. In fact, they should be a regular occurrence. Personal interaction, especially when it comes from the owner, is a powerful strategy that deserves a permanent spot on the calendar.

Don’t forget to reach out to customers you haven’t connected with in a while. The holidays are a perfect time to show your appreciation, but make it a goal to check in with every customer at least once a quarter.

Here’s a reminder not to neglect your internal staff: Employees and team members need and deserve recognition. Schedule a lunch, dinner or get-together to show appreciation and thank everyone for making your clients and customers feel valued.