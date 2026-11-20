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Key Takeaways Willenbrock left a conventional finance career to build businesses.

He eventually founded the “AI Value Creation” firm AIVC in October 2025.

This year, AIVC will have created more than $1 billion in enterprise value for clients, with 80% of that potential coming from increased revenue or capacity rather than cost-cutting.

This as-told-to story is based on a conversation with R.C. Willenbrock, founder of AIVC, an AI firm that rebuilds operational and service-focused businesses with AI. Willenbrock, 35, describes himself as the “tech rebel” of his family because both of his parents and his brother had long careers in finance. He started off in finance but ended up taking a different path deeper into computer science and AI.

In his mid-20s, he co-founded CompIQ, a startup focused on helping employers make compensation decisions. He served as its chief product officer until AI recruitment startup Stella.ai acquired it in 2018. Willenbrock began building AIVC, short for AI Value Creation, in October 2025 and is still working at the startup as a builder. The piece has been edited for length and clarity.

R.C. Willenbrock. AIVC

The rebel

I’ve always been someone who has had high self-agency, a huge amount of self-trust. I grew up in Denver and somehow found myself many years later in New York City.

At an early age, you could call me the tech rebel in the family. The rebel in me came out early. We didn’t have TVs growing up in our household, so when it came time to try and figure out how to get a TV in the bedroom, I just built a computer with TV on it. I was 13 years old.

The connecting thread

Early on, I was motivated by achievement and success, and I understood those pretty conventionally. I went to Dartmouth, then Morgan Stanley, then into growth equity. Those were paths I understood and respected.

In growth equity, I was basically a glorified cold-caller, talking to founders about businesses they had built. That opened up my sense of what a career could look like. I was curious about the problems they were solving, and I wanted a more direct hand in the outcome.

Over time, that took me into building companies, product development and work that was harder to explain with one job title.

The connecting thread was wanting to solve problems and have a direct hand in the outcome. It took time to stop measuring my choices against what looked like a prestigious career and start trusting what genuinely motivated me.

First business

My first business was Stickworks (started in middle school), stringing lacrosse sticks for people in the neighborhood and on my brother’s teams. I hadn’t even started playing lacrosse myself; I just loved stringing the sticks. I was much less interested in collecting the money, which turned out to be a fairly important part of running a business.

CompIQ, the compensation benchmarking and pay-equity business I started later, taught me something harder. I put all my savings into it and made a lot of mistakes early on, including hiring mistakes. Eventually, the business was on a strong trajectory, and I had brilliant people on the team.

Realizing AIVC needed to exist

I never intended to start AIVC. It grew out of a persistent problem that I couldn’t stop working on. Through my work with companies and private equity firms, I kept seeing the same gap. People could identify opportunities for AI, but turning those opportunities into a better business required someone to bring together technology, people, operating decisions and responsibility for the result. That work kept falling between organizations.

My view is that AI is making more of the analytical and financial-engineering work in investing easier to reproduce. The hard part is understanding how much value you can create in a particular business and then actually creating it. That was the work I wanted to pursue.

Obtaining AIVC’s first clients

Our first clients came in 2025 through relationships I had built over years. A few private equity firms gave us access to their portfolio companies, and we also had clients outside that network. They knew me and trusted me to deliver.

That history mattered. We had multiple paying clients before AIVC formally launched in April 2026. From the beginning, I wanted our commercial approach tied to outcomes, because I had seen companies pay a lot for work without getting the result they needed. The proposition was that we would put the right people on the problem and take responsibility for making the business better.

Unlocking $1 billion in enterprise value

Revenue for AIVC’s first year is in the eight figures.

But the number we run the company on is the value we create for clients, because we only earn when they do. We align our incentives with the client — because ultimately our goal is to create value (it’s in our name: AI Value Creation). We get paid when our clients win, so our revenue trails the value we create, sometimes by a lot.

This year we will have created more than $1 billion in enterprise value across our engagements. Eighty percent of the quantified potential is tied to revenue or capacity-led growth, not cost-cutting. This is extremely important to us because most of the AI story revolves around cost-cutting and human displacement. We want to unlock growth by unlocking human capacity — making humans more human.

Acknowledging support

Be honest about the support that makes taking a risk possible. I’ve taken some big risks, and I haven’t always judged them correctly.

My parents were the backbone that allowed me to take them. They invested time, effort, money and confidence in me. I knew it was okay if I failed.

They’ve worked together for almost 40 years and built their wealth management business within a larger organization. My career has looked very different, but their backing has been fundamental to it. I also have a close group of friends who have been there through the uncertainty.

That’s part of what I want AIVC to provide for other people. There are brilliant people who want to build something and own a meaningful part of the outcome, but making that move can mean taking on more risk than they can carry alone. I want us to provide capital, teammates, resources and someone who will stand behind them when the first attempt doesn’t work.

Advice for founders

Get specific about what you’re good at and what you’re bad at. That affects who you hire, what you delegate and where you spend your own time. If you can’t name your weaknesses, it’s easy to build a team of people like you and leave the same gaps uncovered.

Then be someone those people can rely on. You don’t have to be the smartest person in the room. You do have to do the small things well, including the work you don’t feel like doing, and keep improving when things are going well enough that you could get comfortable.

Before taking a big risk, work through the best outcome, the most likely outcome and the worst outcome — and what you would actually do in each. Taking a risk and understanding it should go together.

Talent gets you noticed, and habits get you where you’re going. Do the small, boring things right every day, the ones nobody claps for, because they compound. Most founders overestimate what one big move can do and underestimate what 1,000 small ones will do.