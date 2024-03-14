⚡ Get All Content for 20% Off ⚡

Unicorn Founders Launch the First AI 'Business Credit Score' Startup The Worth AI team has raised $12 million so far and assembled a group of execs with experience at companies like Visa and Dun & Bradstreet.

By Sherin Shibu

Key Takeaways

  • Worth AI gives businesses a credit score based on thousands of data points.
  • The company says the score could help businesses negotiate better terms with lenders.
  • The startup’s customers so far include business credit card companies, fintechs, large financial institutions, and payroll companies.
Sal Rehmetullah and Suneera Madhani, the brother-sister founders behind Stax Payments, a billion-dollar payment platform, announced the launch of a new startup this week called Worth AI. The company uses AI on a first-of-its-kind, patent-pending platform that could give businesses a single credit score.

"We are launching Worth AI because there is a desperate need for data transparency and accurate financial profiling of businesses," said Suneera Madhani, co-founder and co-CEO of Worth AI in a statement.

Madhani was named one of Entrepreneur Magazine's 100 Women of Influence in 2022.

The platform calculates a WorthScore, which is a business credit score that helps small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) understand where they stand financially — so they can "know their worth."

Worth AI uses over a thousand data points, including financial transactions, sales data, and credit history, to paint a picture of a business's financial health and risks. The AI tech helps the team update profiles daily and send recommendations and explanations of a company's score in a conversational way.

In the statement, Madhani said that customers have access to a standard credit score, but businesses have not yet had an equivalent. This means that "every financial institution, lender, bank, and fintech is assessing SMBs uniquely, with outdated human decisions and risk engines causing biases in decision making and massive risk of loss."

A Worth AI rep told Entrepreneur that a WorthScore could help a business by presenting "an objective, AI-driven assessment of its financial health and creditworthiness," which could help the business obtain financing more easily and understand areas of improvement.

Businesses could also potentially negotiate better terms with lenders.

Sal Rehmetullah and Suneera Madhani, co-founders of Worth AI. Credit: PR Newswire

The Worth AI team has raised $12 million so far, the media rep said, and assembled a group of execs with experience at companies like Visa and Dun & Bradstreet.

The startup has integrations with the largest enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, including Shopify, Stripe, payroll systems, and major banks. Its business profile platform is available now for enterprises on a per-license basis, but its WorthScore dashboard is still in beta.

According to the representative, the startup's customers so far include business credit card companies, fintechs, large financial institutions, and payroll companies.

Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

