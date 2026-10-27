The Top 10 Ways Small Businesses Are Using AI Right Now, According to Fiverr Data

Listen to this post

Key Takeaways A May 2025 Fiverr survey of 6,000 small business owners found that 77% already use AI for business, personal needs or both.

Small businesses can tap into AI to help with tasks ranging from writing to social media campaigns.

AI can help fill in the gaps so that businesses can focus on delivering quality goods and services.

The work never ends for a small business owner. After they close up shop, they still have to carry out tasks related to their business, like writing tomorrow’s social media posts and answering pending questions from customers.

Hiring an entire marketing or technology team may be out of reach for them, but leaving the work unfinished isn’t an option either.

That’s where AI comes in.

In a Fiverr survey of 6,000 small business owners and entrepreneurs released in May 2025, 77% said they already used generative AI for business, personal needs or both. They were all active Fiverr users.

More recent data from the company shows where demand for AI expertise is accelerating. Fiverr’s June 2026 Business Trends Index reported that searches for AI-related services grew 278% in Video & Animation, 94% in Programming & Tech and 62% in Digital Marketing. Searches for Claude Code specialists jumped 938%. Those figures compare November 2025 to April 2026 with the preceding six months.

Here are the top 10 ways small businesses are using AI to fill in the gaps right now, according to Fiverr data.

Small businesses can use generative AI tools for writing tasks like outlining newsletters and drafting website copy. Then they can layer on AI editing services to make the language consistent with their brand. According to Fiverr’s May 2025 index, searches for freelancers who could “humanize AI content” rose 641% over the preceding six months. For a small business owner, the best route is to combine an AI-written first draft with human judgment and content editing.

Small businesses need to understand what potential customers are looking for before they can attract search traffic. AI can help brainstorm search phrases and identify questions worth answering. Fiverr’s SEO guidance describes combining AI tools with research and human expertise rather than relying on generated suggestions alone. A plausible keyword is a starting point for a business.

Content strategy refers to business decisions about what to publish online. AI can support that effort by analyzing existing materials and suggesting article ideas. The technology can also optimize content and flag topics that a business has not covered thoroughly. For a small business, a powerful content strategy could mean writing a collection of useful, cohesive articles rather than commissioning a series of disconnected blog posts.

Writing product descriptions from scratch can become a huge time investment for online sellers with dozens of items to post at a time. Fiverr notes that AI can help write product descriptions and improve sales copy by tailoring the language to align with a brand’s voice. AI can process the specifications of a product and an explanation of the intended customer, then generate a first draft. Human employees can then verify that the copy is consistent with the product.

AI coding has advanced tremendously over the past few years. Fiverr’s June 2026 index reported a 61% rise for “vibe coding,” or coding completed by AI tools, compared with the preceding six months. That interest can mean vibe coding a prototype or improving an existing application. However, it’s important to note that there’s a difference between generating code and delivering software. Fiverr’s report emphasizes that software development still requires humans with technical expertise to oversee the project.

Fiverr offers app development services for businesses that want their own ChatGPT-powered products and AI mobile or web apps. One example is an internal AI assistant that helps employees sort through company documentation. Another use case is a customer-facing AI app that answers questions.

AI campaigns use automation to personalize social media messages. Fiverr’s marketing automation guide mentions applications like selecting send times and refining performance across channels. The campaign starts with a business objective, a defined audience and clear spending limits.

A social media campaign needs solid materials to run, including captions, images and videos. Fiverr’s June 2026 index shows particularly strong growth around AI video, with searches for AI user-generated-content-style video ads rising 265% and AI video ads increasing 63%. Searches for human video editing also rose 36%, suggesting businesses are seeking production help alongside generated material.

Small businesses can use AI tools to create everything from custom illustrations to blog visuals. However, “AI-generated” does not automatically mean “royalty-free,” exclusive or unrestricted. Fiverr requires freelancers to respect third-party tools’ terms and hold the necessary rights to deliver work.

Small business owners can face the same questions every day: When are you open? How do returns work? Where can customers find product information? Automated customer service means on-demand answers. The bot transfers unresolved questions to a human representative. Small businesses can start by giving chatbots approved answers and a clear path to human help when needed.