The AI Race Is No Longer About Better Models. Here’s Where the Real Value Is Being Created.

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Key Takeaways AI deployment is becoming more important than model development. Top AI companies are investing in forward-deployed engineers who work directly with businesses to integrate AI into real-world operations.

The biggest barrier to AI adoption is business readiness. That means clean data, clear examples of what a good result looks like and clear rules for what AI may do alone and what a person must approve.

The old race rewarded whoever could spend the most on technology. The new one rewards whoever understands a customer’s real work the deepest.

For the past three years, the AI story was a race to build a better model. Every few months, a company released one that was faster, smarter and cheaper. In 2026, the story changed. The biggest AI announcements of the year were not new models at all. They were new companies built for one purpose — putting engineers inside other companies to make AI work there.

In May 2026, OpenAI launched a new company for this, backed by more than $4 billion. Its engineers move into a customer’s business, learn how the work really gets done and stay until the AI works in day-to-day use. Days earlier, Anthropic announced a similar company of its own, built for mid-sized businesses that do not have enough technical staff to do this work themselves.

These engineers have a name: forward-deployed engineers. The idea started at Palantir. Instead of selling software and wishing the customer luck, the engineer sits with the customer’s own team and connects the AI to the company’s real information and real way of working. They are not judged on advice or presentations. They are judged on one thing — whether the system still works when real customers, real orders and real problems show up.

The labs have put deployment at the center of the business

This is a real change. Big technology companies were never supposed to work this way. The old model was clean — build a product once and sell it to everyone. When the world’s leading AI companies spend billions to put their own people inside customer businesses, they are admitting something important. The scarce thing is no longer the AI itself. It is people who can make AI work inside a real business.

The size of the spending makes the point. Read together, the moves of this one spring form a clear pattern: Deployment has become the main event in AI in 2026, with billions aimed at the same job. These leaders now believe value is created on the day a system starts working inside a business — and keeps working.

The pilot era showed everyone where AI projects really break

This change did not come from a theory. It came from three hard years of test projects. An AI test looks wonderful in a demonstration — the data is clean, the users are friendly, and the results are impressive. Then the system meets the real business, and it struggles.

Real business information is messy. The same customer appears three times under three slightly different names. Prices are out of date. Every department keeps its own version of the truth. An AI system cannot spot any of this. It trusts what it finds and acts on it, quickly and confidently. That is where most AI projects quietly die — not in the demonstration, but in the first months of real use.

The numbers back this up. Gartner predicts that through 2026, companies will give up on 60% of AI projects that are not built on data that is ready for AI — data that is accurate, current and agreed across the business. In the same research, 63% of companies said they either do not manage their data the way AI needs, or are not sure that they do.

Gartner also warns that more than 40% of AI agent projects will be canceled by the end of 2027, because of rising costs, unclear results and weak controls. The AI itself is not on that list of reasons. The problem is the ground it stands on — the data, the daily process and the basic rules around it. That ground is exactly what a forward-deployed engineer is sent in to fix.

I have led data and AI teams for years, and this matches what I have seen. Businesses did not learn that AI was weak. They learned that their own house was not ready for it. Deployment is the work of getting the house ready.

The future of AI will be decided inside ordinary businesses

So where is this heading? Gartner expects that by the end of 2026, 40% of business software will come with built-in AI agents that handle specific tasks, up from less than 5% in 2025. By 2028, it predicts, at least 15% of everyday work decisions will be made by AI on its own.

If even part of that happens, the key question for a business changes. It will not be which AI you buy — AI will keep getting better and cheaper, whoever sells it. The question will be whether your business is ready. Is your information clean and agreed in one place? Do you have clear examples of what a good result looks like? Are the rules clear for what AI may do alone and what a person must approve?

There is a second shift inside this one. The team that works inside a business every day learns how it truly runs — where time is wasted, where mistakes happen and where money is made. That knowledge decides what gets bought next. This is why the labs moved so fast. The engineer inside the building is becoming the most important seat in AI, and no one wants a rival sitting in it.

For founders and smaller companies, this is good news. The old race rewarded whoever could spend the most on technology. The new one rewards whoever understands a customer’s real work the deepest. Many of the important AI companies of the next decade will not build models. They will make AI work, industry by industry and business by business.

New models will keep making headlines, and they deserve to. But the future of AI will not be settled in a laboratory. It will be settled in offices, warehouses, clinics and shops, by people doing the unglamorous work of making AI succeed in real life. That work is deployment. And deployment is the main event now.