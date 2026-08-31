Most Small Businesses Are Using AI. The Real Challenge Is Learning How to Use it Well

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Key Takeaways AI is already becoming a must-have for small businesses, but knowing how to use it well matters more than simply using it.

AI can move fast and be incredibly useful, but human judgment, oversight and ongoing learning are still essential.

It wasn’t that long ago that AI felt out of reach to many small business owners. Flash forward to today and AI is helping local businesses manage customer communications, create social media campaigns, schedule appointments, monitor inventory, and so much more.

In fact, Thryv’s recent 2026 AI and Small Business Adoption Survey found:

AI adoption among SMBs increased from 55% in 2025 to 66% in 2026

70% report increased revenue

92% say AI saves time.

This data tells us that small business owners are embracing AI in large numbers and experiencing measurable benefits. But the survey surfaced a red flag: 70% of SMBs say they need more AI training.

It’s no longer really a question of whether small businesses are using AI. AI has quickly become table stakes. The bigger question now is whether business owners know how to use it effectively and, more importantly, how to use it in ways that actually make an impact on their business.

What’s interesting is that while seven in ten small business owners say they need more AI training, 86% say they’re already comfortable using AI. That suggests there’s an important gap between being comfortable with the technology and actually knowing how to use it well.

For many business owners, using AI might mean asking ChatGPT a question or generating a social media post. But there’s a lot more to using AI effectively. Understanding how to write better prompts, protect sensitive data, evaluate the quality of AI-generated content and integrate AI into existing workflows can make a significant difference in the results.

Marketing is a good example. A roofer can use AI to create a Google ad in a matter of seconds, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the ad will bring in more customers. If they don’t understand what matters to homeowners in their local market, what questions customers are asking or what drives local search performance for roofing businesses in their area, the final ad may sound polished while still missing the things that actually matter.

That’s the real opportunity (and challenge) with AI. It can help businesses move faster and get more done, but speed alone doesn’t guarantee better results. Without the right knowledge and oversight, it’s easy to trust AI too much and end up somewhere you never intended to go. The goal shouldn’t just be to use AI, but to understand how to use it strategically and make sure it’s working toward the outcomes that matter to the business.

Ad hoc AI education

When it comes to learning AI, most SMBs are figuring it out on their own:

YouTube and social media (57%)

Online resources and webinars (49%)

AI tools themselves (31%)

That DIY mindset fits the entrepreneurial spirit, but it can also lead to knowledge gaps.

For example, a florist might use AI to speed up customer responses, only to accidentally share incorrect promotion dates. The technology worked—the implementation didn’t.

The solution? Learn how to use AI effectively while putting the right safeguards in place. checks and balances.

Four ways small businesses can get smarter about AI

1. Start with a question specific to your business. Many businesses begin by asking an AI agent like ChatGPT, “How can I use ChatGPT to improve my business?” A better question: “What’s the most repetitive task in my business?”

A plumbing company admin can spend hours responding to after-hours inquiries. By implementing an AI-powered chat assistant trained on common service questions, the staffer arrives each morning with qualified leads already captured and ready to be followed up on.

Lesson: Start with a business problem and solve it with AI.

2. Block out an ‘AI Learning Hour’ every week on your calendar. AI is evolving far too quickly to treat training as a “one and done” event. Put some discipline around how you and your employees approach AI training. Experiment with AI on real business tasks, participate in team sharing sessions, attend webinars or tutorials, learn new prompting techniques and explore new AI features in existing software.

An accounting firm designates Friday mornings for employees to test one new AI use case each week. Over six months, the team identifies several automations that reduce administrative work and improve client responsiveness.

Lesson: Small, consistent learning creates major gains over time.

3. Adopt a “Trust but Verify” mindset. Treat your AI tool like a talented intern, not an experienced decision-maker.

Always check and verify customer communications, financial information, legal language, and business recommendations. This process saves time and maintains accuracy.

Lesson: Human oversight is a “need to have” not a “nice to have.”

4. Turn to Your Business Peers. Resources like social media influencers can be helpful, but some of the most valuable AI lessons can come from other business owners who are facing the same challenges. Connecting with industry associations, local business groups, Chamber of Commerce events, or online communities related to your profession can give you practical insights and real-world examples of what’s actually working.

For example, a partner at a boutique law firm might attend a local Bar Association event focused on AI. After hearing how other firms are successfully using AI, they realize their efforts could go beyond blogging. Instead, they decide to focus on automating client intake and summarizing documents, creating more value for both the firm and its clients.

Lesson: Learn from businesses solving problems like yours. Real-world, industry-specific use cases often provide more value than generic AI tips.

Where small business owners can get AI-educated

There are many good options for business owners looking to elevate their AI literacy. The OpenAI Academy has built a dedicated Small Business learning track, and Anthropic offers an AI Fluency Framework & Foundations curriculum. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has launched a free practical AI education program aimed specifically at SMBs. Local community colleges are another avenue, with many rapidly expanding their AI education through continuing education programs and AI literacy workshops.

Small businesses don’t need to become AI engineers. They need to become AI-literate. The good news is that AI education is more accessible than ever. The businesses that make learning a priority today will be the ones capturing the greatest value tomorrow.