Grant Freeman
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Grant Freeman is President at Thryv, a global sales and marketing platform for small and medium-sized businesses. He ensures that Thryv's innovative software and inspired customer teams create highly engaged and happy business owners.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Business Models
Want to Win in Business? Start Thinking Like a Race Car Driver
From having the right pit crew members to proper pacing, many strategies deployed by race car drivers on the track can be used by aspiring entrepreneurs to drive growth.