Entrepreneurs Can Write a Thought-Leadership Book With This Lifetime AI Deal

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TL;DR: Turn your expertise into a full-length book with a Youbooks AI lifetime subscription, now $34.97 through November 8 (MSRP $540).

According to the 2025 Edelman-LinkedIn B2B Thought Leadership Impact Report, more than half of business decision-makers use thought leadership content to vet the vendors they’re considering. A book is a natural format for that kind of expertise, but writing one takes months most business owners can’t spare.

A potentially faster route is Youbooks, an AI platform that turns your ideas into full non-fiction manuscripts, and a lifetime subscription is on sale for $34.97 (MSRP $540).

Your expertise in book form

Instead of relying on a single AI model, Youbooks runs your project through ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Llama together. Books can reach up to 300,000 words, enough for a complete business book or a detailed industry guide rather than a short ebook.

While it writes, Youbooks searches the web for current facts, statistics, and news to work into the text. You can also upload your own documents, transcripts, or memos, so the book reflects your client work and your point of view instead of generic advice. Once you set a tone and writing style, Youbooks keeps that voice consistent from the first chapter to the last, and each book goes through more than 1,000 steps between the first idea and the finished draft.

When a manuscript is done, you can download it as a PDF, an EPUB, a Markdown file, or a Word document if you want one more round of edits. Print-on-demand and ebook platforms may have formatting rules of their own, so expect to convert the file before you upload it.

Whatever you publish stays yours. With full commercial rights, you can sell the book, give it away to collect leads at your next workshop, or publish it under your own name. Coaches can build course materials and guides the same way, and content creators can turn a backlog of videos, blog posts, or podcast episodes into long-form writing.

This lifetime subscription comes with 250,000 credits every month, and one credit equals roughly one delivered or uploaded word. Credits reset monthly and don’t carry over. You can store up to 100 style samples and 100 source documents, and future plan updates are included.

Turn the expertise you already have into a book that works for your business.

Get a Youbooks AI Non-Fiction Book Generator lifetime subscription while it’s on sale for $34.97 until November 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT (MSRP $540). No coupon is needed.

StackSocial prices subject to change.