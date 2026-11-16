This $15 AI Training Bundle Can Help Entrepreneurs Save Time and Money

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TL;DR: Get yourself up to speed with the ChatGPT & Automation E-Degree, on sale now for just $14.97 (MSRP $790) until January 3.

When you’re running a business, you’re constantly looking for ways to work smarter, not harder. That’s one reason AI is becoming increasingly popular among entrepreneurs. A Federal Reserve study found that nearly 40% of entrepreneurs are already using this technology or plan to start soon.

Whether you’re among those already embracing AI or hoping to better understand it, this ChatGPT and Automation E-Degree can help — and now it’s only $14.97 (MSRP $790) through January 3.

Make AI work smarter for your business

Entrepreneurs and this ChatGPT and Automation E-Degree are a perfect match. You can work through these 12 courses at your own pace from the comfort of your couch — all without setting foot in a classroom.

Get a well-rounded education in the world of AI with this bundle of courses, filled with 25 hours of instruction. Each course is taught by Eduonic Learning Solutions, whose instructors specialize in tech training. They’re ready to walk you through real-world uses of ChatGPT and over 20 other helpful AI tools, each tailored to individual industries in the courses.

Dive into fields that are valuable to entrepreneurs looking to bring tasks in-house and save money, such as marketing and coding. Once you work through specific skills, you can also discover ways to save time by streamlining business processes through automation. This E-Degree also includes life skills, such as improving your conversational skills with ChatGPT.

Once you’re done with these courses, you’ll receive a Eduonix certificate of completion.

Score the ChatGPT & Automation E-Degree for just $14.97 now through January 3.

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