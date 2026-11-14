You’re Not Behind on AI Agents Yet. Learn How They Work in 10 Minutes, Before Your Competitors Get Ahead

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Key Takeaways

Your competitors are putting AI agents to work. Discover why you’re not too late to catch up.

Find the recurring jobs that could be draining your time, from marketing and reporting to video and scripts.

Avoid the mistake that can turn an AI agent into another job you have to manage.

Your competitors may not have hired another employee. They may have built one.

Entrepreneurs are creating custom AI agents to help with marketing, video editing, reporting and scriptwriting while they focus on running their businesses. If you’re still figuring out what an AI agent even does, that can feel intimidating. The good news: It’s not too late to learn. In this video, I break down where to start, what separates an agent from another chatbot and why your first assignment matters more than you might think.

The shift is already underway. In a 2026 G2 survey of 1,019 B2B decision-makers, 66% said their organizations had AI agents running in limited or scaled production. That’s a survey of business software decision-makers, not a measure of every small business. But it’s a sign that agents are moving beyond experiments and into real workflows.

The question for entrepreneurs is where they fit into yours.

Think about everything that happens between an idea and a result. A marketing campaign needs research, a script, content, editing, distribution and a review of what worked. A report needs information gathered and checked before you can make a decision. Each task might seem manageable on its own, but together they can consume the time you wanted to spend growing the business.

AI agents could help take on parts of that work. But giving an agent a job doesn’t automatically mean it will do the right job, understand your standards or know when to ask for your input. That’s where the opportunity and the risk meet.

If you’ve seen my earlier video on ChatGPT’s dots and seven ways entrepreneurs can use them, you’ve already seen how accessible these tools are becoming. The next question is how to turn that access into useful support for your business.

In this video, I share an example from my own work and explore how to identify a worthwhile first job for an agent, without trying to automate your entire business at once. You’ll also see why moving too quickly can create a new bottleneck instead of removing one.

You don’t have to master every AI tool today. But as your competitors learn to build teams that can help them move faster, the work you choose to hand off first could make all the difference.

The free AI Success Kit, available to download for a limited time, comes with a free chapter from my new book, The Wolf is at The Door – How to Survive and Thrive in an AI-Driven World.