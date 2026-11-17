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“One man’s misfortune is another man’s opportunity.” That old saying was on full display last week when Microsoft Outlook went down for millions of users across 74 countries. Rather than wallow in the frustration of it all, some crafty franchises cashed in with marketing moves, according to Restaurant Business.

Wendy’s used the outage to needle McDonald’s over using frozen beef.

Burger King told locked-out workers to go grab a Whopper. Crumbl joked that Outlook users “should have accepted those cookies,” while Noodles & Company urged office workers to ditch their desks and buy noodles.

Chili’s went a step further, posting, “Emails are down and fast food prices are up,” then told fans to quote the post with #chilis3forme and share what they paid for their last fast-food “value meal.” Chili’s said it would pick 500 people to get a free 3 For Me meal.

EMAILS ARE DOWN AND FAST FOOD PRICES ARE UP!!



keep ignoring your emails & quote this with #chilis3forme and tell us how much you paid for your last overpriced fast food "value meal" and we'll pick 500 people and give them a free 3 For Me on us!! https://t.co/1ky3UIhDFG — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) November 12, 2026

Taking shots at fast-food prices has helped drive Chili’s sales and traffic over the years. This time, one post managed to deliver a product plug, a jab at competitors and a fan giveaway all at once.