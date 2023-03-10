Noodles & Company
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$727K - $1M
Units as of 2022
462 1.1% over 3 years
Noodles & Company is a fast-casual American restaurant that serves international and American noodle dishes, as well as soups and salads. Noodles & Company also sells baguettes, desserts, and customizable kids' meals. Many meals also come with gluten-free and vegan options.

Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 by Aaron Kennedy in Broomfield, Colorado. After noticing a lack of restaurants that served noodles, Kennedy started developing recipes out of his mother-in-law's kitchen.

Since beginning to franchise in 2003, Noodles & Company has since grown to include more than 400 locations throughout the United States. 

Why You May Want To Start a Noodles & Company Franchise

If you enjoy good food and want to continue the long history of families gathering around a plate of noodles while introducing new flavors to your community, opening a Noodles & Company could be an excellent opportunity for you. Franchisees should have a good work ethic, determination, and a love of new opportunities. Having restaurant experience is not necessary, but some business experience can be highly beneficial. 

Each Noodles & Company franchise is expected to feature a unique concept and family-friendly flavors. Noodles & Company brings together flavors from all over the world and develops bold new ones.

What Might Make a Noodles & Company Franchise a Good Choice?

Noodles & Company is looking for multi-unit franchisees interested in growing with a unique fast-casual concept. They strive to be a value-driven brand with a reputation for inclusivity and collaboration. The Noodles & Company leadership may consist of franchising veterans with a proven track record of growing national and international brands.

Noodles & Company believes in using technology and the right tools to make your life easier. With advanced scheduling technology, you may reduce labor, boost sales with the app, track metrics with an integrated POS, and eliminate paper trails with iPads.

To be part of the Noodles & Company team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Noodles & Company Franchise

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Noodles & Company brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, Noodles & Company franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

Your general manager will undergo multiple weeks of training at a Noodles & Company restaurant to ensure they're ready to lead your team. Noodles & Company will send experienced trainers to the first two locations each franchisee opens to help onboard their new hires for several weeks.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Noodles & Company, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing Noodles & Company franchisees and ask the franchising team questions. 

Company Overview

About Noodles & Company

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants, Asian Food, Italian Food
Founded
1995
Leadership
John Ramsay, VP Franchise Sales
Corporate Address
520 Zang St., #D
Broomfield, CO 80021
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2003 (20 years)
# of employees at HQ
150
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
462 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Noodles & Company franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$727,300 - $1,032,642
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.25%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
300-450 hours
Classroom Training
32-48 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
20
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
