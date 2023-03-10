Squisito Pizza & Pasta

Italian food
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$265K - $800K
Units as of 2021
9 12.5% over 3 years
Squisito Pizza & Pasta strives to serve authentic, family recipe Italian cuisine using fresh ingredients. All their dishes are made to order and range from pizzas to pasta to salads. They also may offer specials, including family meals, Monday pizza day, and Tuesday pasta day. 

Founded in 1998, Squisito Pizza & Pasta is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland. The parent company, Squisito Franchise Enterprises, started franchising in 2008. Since then, Squisito Pizza & Pasta has opened multiple locations in the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Squisito Pizza & Pasta Franchise

If you love authentic Italian food and providing excellent customer service, you may align with the culture at Squisito Pizza & Pasta. While they believe they offer a proven and easily operable business model, the company prefers franchisees to have a restaurant background. This will help franchisees maintain Squisito Pizza & Pasta’s commitment to quality and family. 

Franchisees must also commit to a long-term business. A typical Squisito Pizza & Pasta franchise agreement runs for 10 years. You may be allowed to renew your agreement if you meet the Squisito Pizza & Pasta requirements.

What Might Make a Squisito Pizza & Pasta Franchise a Good Choice?

Squisito Pizza & Pasta's authentic Italian recipes are expected to combine high-quality ingredients, great customer service, competitive prices, and a clean environment. They also offer a commitment to quality that they believe sets them apart in the Italian, fast-casual restaurant space. 

Opening a Squisito Pizza & Pasta franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Franchise locations should be in heavy foot traffic areas, such as mixed-use facilities or strip malls, and have around 70 to 100 seats, with a focus on outdoor seating and delivery services. Franchisees usually need around one dozen employees to run the franchise and run the business full-time. 

To be part of the Squisito Pizza & Pasta team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Squisito Pizza & Pasta Franchise

As you decide if opening a Squisito Pizza & Pasta franchise is the right move for you, take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Squisito Pizza & Pasta franchise would do well in your community. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Squisito Pizza & Pasta franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Squisito Pizza & Pasta brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and site selection. They also may receive hundreds of hours of on-the-job training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

Company Overview

About Squisito Pizza & Pasta

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Pizza, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants, Italian Food
Founded
1998
Parent Company
Squisito Franchise Enterprises
Leadership
Gennaro DiMeo, Owner
Corporate Address
2024 West St., #302
Annapolis, MD 21401
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2008 (15 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
9 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Squisito Pizza & Pasta franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$264,600 - $800,000
Net Worth Requirement
$350,000 - $5,000,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000 - $250,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1-2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Squisito Pizza & Pasta has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
280 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
10-15
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
