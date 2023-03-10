Squisito Pizza & Pasta strives to serve authentic, family recipe Italian cuisine using fresh ingredients. All their dishes are made to order and range from pizzas to pasta to salads. They also may offer specials, including family meals, Monday pizza day, and Tuesday pasta day.

Founded in 1998, Squisito Pizza & Pasta is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland. The parent company, Squisito Franchise Enterprises, started franchising in 2008. Since then, Squisito Pizza & Pasta has opened multiple locations in the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Squisito Pizza & Pasta Franchise

If you love authentic Italian food and providing excellent customer service, you may align with the culture at Squisito Pizza & Pasta. While they believe they offer a proven and easily operable business model, the company prefers franchisees to have a restaurant background. This will help franchisees maintain Squisito Pizza & Pasta’s commitment to quality and family.

Franchisees must also commit to a long-term business. A typical Squisito Pizza & Pasta franchise agreement runs for 10 years. You may be allowed to renew your agreement if you meet the Squisito Pizza & Pasta requirements.

What Might Make a Squisito Pizza & Pasta Franchise a Good Choice?

Squisito Pizza & Pasta's authentic Italian recipes are expected to combine high-quality ingredients, great customer service, competitive prices, and a clean environment. They also offer a commitment to quality that they believe sets them apart in the Italian, fast-casual restaurant space.

Opening a Squisito Pizza & Pasta franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Franchise locations should be in heavy foot traffic areas, such as mixed-use facilities or strip malls, and have around 70 to 100 seats, with a focus on outdoor seating and delivery services. Franchisees usually need around one dozen employees to run the franchise and run the business full-time.

To be part of the Squisito Pizza & Pasta team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Squisito Pizza & Pasta Franchise

As you decide if opening a Squisito Pizza & Pasta franchise is the right move for you, take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Squisito Pizza & Pasta franchise would do well in your community.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Squisito Pizza & Pasta franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Squisito Pizza & Pasta brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and site selection. They also may receive hundreds of hours of on-the-job training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.