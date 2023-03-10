Signing out of account, Standby...
Squisito Pizza & Pasta strives to serve authentic, family recipe Italian cuisine using fresh ingredients. All their dishes are made to order and range from pizzas to pasta to salads. They also may offer specials, including family meals, Monday pizza day, and Tuesday pasta day.
Founded in 1998, Squisito Pizza & Pasta is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland. The parent company, Squisito Franchise Enterprises, started franchising in 2008. Since then, Squisito Pizza & Pasta has opened multiple locations in the United States.
Why You May Want To Start a Squisito Pizza & Pasta Franchise
If you love authentic Italian food and providing excellent customer service, you may align with the culture at Squisito Pizza & Pasta. While they believe they offer a proven and easily operable business model, the company prefers franchisees to have a restaurant background. This will help franchisees maintain Squisito Pizza & Pasta’s commitment to quality and family.
Franchisees must also commit to a long-term business. A typical Squisito Pizza & Pasta franchise agreement runs for 10 years. You may be allowed to renew your agreement if you meet the Squisito Pizza & Pasta requirements.
What Might Make a Squisito Pizza & Pasta Franchise a Good Choice?
Squisito Pizza & Pasta's authentic Italian recipes are expected to combine high-quality ingredients, great customer service, competitive prices, and a clean environment. They also offer a commitment to quality that they believe sets them apart in the Italian, fast-casual restaurant space.
Opening a Squisito Pizza & Pasta franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
Franchise locations should be in heavy foot traffic areas, such as mixed-use facilities or strip malls, and have around 70 to 100 seats, with a focus on outdoor seating and delivery services. Franchisees usually need around one dozen employees to run the franchise and run the business full-time.
To be part of the Squisito Pizza & Pasta team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Squisito Pizza & Pasta Franchise
As you decide if opening a Squisito Pizza & Pasta franchise is the right move for you, take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Squisito Pizza & Pasta franchise would do well in your community.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Squisito Pizza & Pasta franchising team questions.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Squisito Pizza & Pasta brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and site selection. They also may receive hundreds of hours of on-the-job training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.
Company Overview
About Squisito Pizza & Pasta
- Industry
- Food
- Related Categories
- Pizza, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants, Italian Food
- Founded
- 1998
- Parent Company
- Squisito Franchise Enterprises
- Leadership
- Gennaro DiMeo, Owner
- Corporate Address
-
2024 West St., #302
Annapolis, MD 21401
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2008 (15 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 5
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 9 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Squisito Pizza & Pasta franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $35,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $264,600 - $800,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $350,000 - $5,000,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $150,000 - $250,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1-2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Squisito Pizza & Pasta has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 280 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 10-15
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
