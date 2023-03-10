Romeo's Pizza
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$191K - $641K
Units as of 2022
62 67.6% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Founded in Medina, Ohio, Romeo's Pizza has connected people with great-tasting pizza since 2001. The company now has more than 40 franchise locations and aims to increase its brand. Romeo's Pizza offers a diverse menu that consists of award-winning pizza, calzones, pasta, strombolis, subs, chicken wings, appetizers, and salads.

Romeo's Pizza wishes to become a household name with a time-tested in-house process, product innovation, and a significant franchisee support system. The ideal franchisee is interested in creating a legacy in their community and is willing to work hard to do so.

Why You May Want to Start a Romeo's Pizza Franchise

As a Romeo's Pizza franchisee, you'll be overseeing the production of pizza and food using a predefined business model developed by the franchisor. Franchisees may appreciate the growing brand, award-winning food, and the opportunity to own multiple locations. This is a hard-hitting franchise, and although it's just emerging from its regional territory, Romeo's Pizza may come with a large loyal following of fans eager to eat!

The franchise uses only pure California tomatoes and other fresh hand-cut vegetables, in-house dough, and 100% Wisconsin cheese for great-tasting pizza. Romeo's Pizza strives to craft excellence in pizza, impacting people, communities, and the environment, making winning a team effort. For specialty pizza, calzones, or strombolis at a reasonable price, whether picked up or delivered, food lovers may often choose Romeo's Pizza.

What Might Make a Romeo's Pizza Franchise a Good Choice?

To start a Romeo's Pizza team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Multi-unit franchisees may need to pay an additional development fee for each additional location. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

When you begin the process of becoming a Romeo's Pizza franchisee, you and your staff will undertake a multi-week training program at company headquarters in Medina, Ohio, and at any of their Romeo's Pizza training restaurants. In addition to hands-on in-store training, you'll get instructional materials for the continual training of staff from the franchisor.

How To Open a Romeo's Pizza Franchise?

As you decide if opening a Romeo's Pizza franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Romeo's Pizza franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. As a result, you may want to check if there are multiple other pizza restaurants in your area. If so, you may want to reconsider the location of your proposed Romeo’s Pizza franchise.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Romeo's Pizza franchising team questions. 

Whichever way you slice it, Romeo's Pizza may be the franchise for you!

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Romeo's Pizza

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Pizza, Italian Food
Founded
2001
Leadership
Ryan Rose, President & CEO
Corporate Address
1113 Medina Rd., #200
Medina, OH 44256
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2001 (22 years)
# of employees at HQ
14
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
62 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Romeo's Pizza franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$190,800 - $640,500
Net Worth Requirement
$350,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Romeo's Pizza has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
204 hours
Classroom Training
36 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
15-25
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Romeo's Pizza? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Romeo's Pizza ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Food

Ranked #15 in Pizza in 2022

Top Food Franchises

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Romeo's Pizza.

Tutor Doctor

Tutoring
Ranked #197
Request Info

Meatballs Etc.

Build-your-own pasta bowls, salads, subs, and wraps
Learn More

ClaimTek Systems

Medical billing and practice management solutions
Request Info

Moreau's Famous Macaroni

Pasta, pizza, meats
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing