Fazoli’s is a fast-growing chain of Italian-American-themed fast-casual restaurants. The brand is famous for serving great Italian dishes with modern restaurant decor and enviable customer service. Headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, Fazoli's was founded in 1988, and the company started franchising in 1991. Today, the company owns more than 160 franchised restaurants in many states throughout the United States. Even with such a vast network of locations, there are still many desirable development areas available.

Why You May Want to Start a Fazoli’s Franchise

Fazoli’s offers an exceptionally lucrative and exciting franchising opportunity. By joining the family, you become part of a nationally recognized brand. As a premium quick-service restaurant (QSR), the brand prioritizes quality in everything they do: food, presentation, customer service, and restaurant décor. 

Fazoli's strives to make you feel like you're in a restaurant in Italy. The company uses an innovative policy of eliminating competition by creating its own category. This has helped the brand stand out in a QSR industry overcrowded with chicken, burgers, and tacos. The brand specializes in favorites like a baked fettuccine alfredo and a smashed meatball breadstick slider. 

Apart from striving to offer the best of traditional Italian favorites at a great price and unmatched customer service, the company recognizes franchisees' input in building the brand. The company developed and refined a franchising system that rewards franchisees as much as possible.

What Might Make a Fazoli’s Franchise a Good Choice?

With many conversion requirements relaxed, the company is fairly easy with which to open a franchise. This allows potential franchisees to have the easiest and most cost-friendly path to becoming part of the franchise family. The franchisor offers a concise commitment period and a zero-down franchise fee for the first year in operation. As a new franchisee, the only pre-opening costs levied on you are advertising and training costs.

The typical contract with Fazoli’s lasts for 15 years, with an option to renew if both you and the franchisor wish to continue the relationship. 

In addition, Fazoli’s has partnered with third-party sources in order to help franchisees cover the franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, and payroll. 

This reduced pricing is largely why the company has become one of the more well-received franchising opportunities in the country. The franchisor prefers candidates that are pre-existing owners or operators of restaurant units.

Unlike other franchise organizations, there is no capital requirement. 

How Do You Start a Fazoli’s Franchise?

Start the process of joining Fazoli's franchise family by filling out an information request form. Upon receipt, a Fazoli's franchise development representative may contact you to discuss your interests further. 

If Fazoli's sees potential in a partnership with you, you may then receive a Franchise Disclosure Document. Carefully review this document and complete your due diligence in exploring the brand, market, and opportunity. It may also be wise to consult a financial planner and attorney as you explore the franchising process. 

Both parties must be in agreement before you proceed to sign your franchise agreement. Once they approve your location, you'll be able to bring casual Italian food to your neighborhood. 

Company Overview

About Fazoli's

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants, Italian Food
Founded
1988
Parent Company
FAT Brands
Leadership
Doug Bostick doug.bostick@fazolis.com, President
Corporate Address
2470 Palumbo Dr.
Lexington, KY 40509
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1991 (32 years)
# of employees at HQ
42
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
212 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Fazoli's franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$783,500 - $2,328,500
Net Worth Requirement
$1,000,000 - $1,500,000
Cash Requirement
$500,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Fazoli's has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
90-100 hours
Classroom Training
16 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Fazoli's landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Fazoli's ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Food

Ranked #9 in Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants in 2022

Top Food Franchises

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
