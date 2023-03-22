Fazoli’s is a fast-growing chain of Italian-American-themed fast-casual restaurants. The brand is famous for serving great Italian dishes with modern restaurant decor and enviable customer service. Headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, Fazoli's was founded in 1988, and the company started franchising in 1991. Today, the company owns more than 160 franchised restaurants in many states throughout the United States. Even with such a vast network of locations, there are still many desirable development areas available.

Why You May Want to Start a Fazoli’s Franchise

Fazoli’s offers an exceptionally lucrative and exciting franchising opportunity. By joining the family, you become part of a nationally recognized brand. As a premium quick-service restaurant (QSR), the brand prioritizes quality in everything they do: food, presentation, customer service, and restaurant décor.

Fazoli's strives to make you feel like you're in a restaurant in Italy. The company uses an innovative policy of eliminating competition by creating its own category. This has helped the brand stand out in a QSR industry overcrowded with chicken, burgers, and tacos. The brand specializes in favorites like a baked fettuccine alfredo and a smashed meatball breadstick slider.

Apart from striving to offer the best of traditional Italian favorites at a great price and unmatched customer service, the company recognizes franchisees' input in building the brand. The company developed and refined a franchising system that rewards franchisees as much as possible.

What Might Make a Fazoli’s Franchise a Good Choice?

With many conversion requirements relaxed, the company is fairly easy with which to open a franchise. This allows potential franchisees to have the easiest and most cost-friendly path to becoming part of the franchise family. The franchisor offers a concise commitment period and a zero-down franchise fee for the first year in operation. As a new franchisee, the only pre-opening costs levied on you are advertising and training costs.

The typical contract with Fazoli’s lasts for 15 years, with an option to renew if both you and the franchisor wish to continue the relationship.

In addition, Fazoli’s has partnered with third-party sources in order to help franchisees cover the franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, and payroll.

This reduced pricing is largely why the company has become one of the more well-received franchising opportunities in the country. The franchisor prefers candidates that are pre-existing owners or operators of restaurant units.

Unlike other franchise organizations, there is no capital requirement.

How Do You Start a Fazoli’s Franchise?

Start the process of joining Fazoli's franchise family by filling out an information request form. Upon receipt, a Fazoli's franchise development representative may contact you to discuss your interests further.

If Fazoli's sees potential in a partnership with you, you may then receive a Franchise Disclosure Document. Carefully review this document and complete your due diligence in exploring the brand, market, and opportunity. It may also be wise to consult a financial planner and attorney as you explore the franchising process.

Both parties must be in agreement before you proceed to sign your franchise agreement. Once they approve your location, you'll be able to bring casual Italian food to your neighborhood.