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Key Takeaways Larry Connor, 76, is the founder and managing partner of The Connor Group, a real estate firm with over $5 billion in assets.

He employs a team of 15 individuals who help him stay physically fit.

His annual health costs are close to $100,000 before factoring in staff salaries.

Can you micromanage your way to a longer life? This billionaire is trying.

Larry Connor is the founder and managing partner of The Connor Group, a real estate firm with over $5 billion in assets. The 76-year-old executive optimizes his schedule to make every moment matter, according to a recent report in The Wall Street Journal. He is worth $2.1 billion at the time of writing, per Forbes.

For one, Connor employs a team of about 15 individuals, including personal trainers, yoga teachers and massage therapists, who help him stay physically fit. He also keeps at least three doctors on speed dial and regularly meets with a performance coach who works with NBA and NFL players.

Connor is proud of his health. He showed the Journal a chart tracking the decline in his cholesterol over the past decade. He is adventurous and has gone on trips like a trek through the Alaskan wilderness. In 2022, he piloted a historic private mission to the International Space Station, which cost tens of millions of dollars and involved research on heart health and how cells age in space.

Connor’s staff handles his schedule and coordinates his healthcare through an internal team called the LSC Department, named for his initials. This year, he will undergo 68 tests at the Mayo Clinic, including a full-body MRI and a detailed brain scan. He has donated more than $15 million to the clinic, mostly to support aging research.

Connor estimated that his annual health costs were around $30,000. A staff member corrected him, putting the total closer to $100,000 before staff salaries, per the Journal.

Lifestyle choices

Connor is intentional about what he spends his time on. The Journal revealed that he doesn’t respond to emails. His colleagues screen his messages, print them out and craft responses for him.

This makes him somewhat unusual. Former Apple CEO Tim Cook, who retired earlier this year, said in 2023 that he typically woke up at 3:45 a.m. and began his day by reading hundreds of customer emails.

“I can control the morning better than the evening and through the day. Things happen through the day that kind of blow you off course,” Cook told the Australian Financial Review in 2021. “The morning is yours. Or should I say, the early morning is yours.”

Connor takes managing his day a step further by sectioning his time into intervals as short as five minutes. That’s how he squeezes squash matches, yoga and high-intensity exercise into his day.

He often finishes his day by exercising in his office’s lobby gym. During one session this fall, a trainer led him through treadmill intervals and two rounds of strength training.

Before stretching, Connor asked for an extra workout. He had started work at 7:45 a.m. Nearly 12 hours later, he was still there.

“He’ll often say, like, ‘Hey, I might live forever,’” Ryan Ernst, Connor’s colleague who runs his philanthropic work, said in an interview with the Journal. “And sometimes I think that’s what he’s kind of planning on.”