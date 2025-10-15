Key Takeaways Billionaire Ray Dalio, 76, has been working on creating an AI clone since 2024.

Ray Dalio, the 76-year-old billionaire founder of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, is opening the floor to questions — to train his AI clone.

Dalio took to social media on Wednesday to invite questions about gold as an investment. In identical posts on LinkedIn and X, Dalio wrote that he would answer user questions left in the comments to “educate” his AI clone. According to Business Insider, Dalio has been developing his AI clone since 2024 to make his coaching and mentorship available to a wider audience.

“I’m using the questions I get and my answers to them to educate my AI clone, so it’s helpful to know what questions people have,” Dalio wrote in the posts.

While I have been explaining for some time my thinking about gold (I like it) and debt assets (I don’t like them) as storeholds of wealth in the context of how the world order is changing, now that gold is hotter than AI stocks (and the meme is now changing to recognize that it… — Ray Dalio (@RayDalio) October 15, 2025

His X post saw over 200 replies within its first hour, with 476 responses at the time of writing. Meanwhile, his LinkedIn post had 87 comments as of press time.

In the X and LinkedIn comments, users asked Dalio a variety of questions about investing in the precious metal.

“What is the best form to invest in gold, and any recommended platforms?” one user asked on LinkedIn.

“How safe is it to buy a gold-backed ETF? Should I invest in physical gold instead?” another asked on X.

Dalio has not responded to any questions as of the time of writing, nor has he indicated how many questions he plans to address.

Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates. Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME

Dalio has long been in favor of gold as part of an investment portfolio. Earlier this month, at the Greenwich Economic Forum, he recommended allocating around 15% of a portfolio to gold, describing it as especially effective in turbulent economic times and periods of high inflation. Gold prices have reached record highs recently, reaching $4,226.20 per troy ounce on Wednesday.

“Gold is a very excellent diversifier in the portfolio,” Dalio said at the forum. “If you look at it just from a strategic asset allocation perspective, you would probably have something like 15% of your portfolio in gold… because it is one asset that does very well when the typical parts of the portfolio go down.”

Dalio is worth $19.2 billion, per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He made his fortune by founding Bridgewater Associates, a hedge fund with $92 billion in assets under management as of March.