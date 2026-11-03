Before He Was a Billionaire, 24-Year-Old Mark Cuban Had 5 Roommates and Lived in ‘Hell Hotel’

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Key Takeaways At age 24, Mark Cuban shared a three-bedroom apartment in Dallas with five roommates.

The billionaire entrepreneur, who is now 68, slept on the bedroom floor for two years and kept his belongings in a corner.

Split six ways, the apartment’s rent amounted to about $400 per person.

Before earning billions, Mark Cuban lived with five roommates and had no bed of his own in a cramped three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in Dallas, Texas.

Cuban disclosed in an X post earlier this week that he lived in a 1,352-square-foot apartment for two years. He was “the last one in” to the arrangement, so he got the floor to sleep on and “a spot in the corner” of a bedroom to put his belongings.

Cuban said that he honestly “didn’t mind living with 5 roommates.”

“We all were in the same boat,” he wrote. “I moved in when I was 24. Lived there or across the way for 2 years before I only needed one roommate.”

He acknowledged that not everyone would be content with the living arrangements.

“If it’s not the lifestyle for you. So be it,” he wrote. “If you don’t think just getting any job to get started is the right career choice for you. Do what you think is right. I don’t care and I don’t judge.”

The price of renting the apartment was $2,388, the “same in 2026 dollars” as when Cuban lived there. Split six ways, each person was paying about $400 for rent.

The future billionaire’s early living situation had an apt nickname to match.“I didn’t say I was living in a dream apartment,” he wrote. “Everyone called it the Hell Hotel.”

Cuban offers other advice for early-career professionals

Cuban regularly shares career advice on X, encouraging young workers to keep learning.

In June, Cuban urged recent graduates to consider small- and medium-sized businesses rather than focus on big companies. His reasoning was that smaller companies may need help putting AI to work, giving newcomers a chance to make an immediate, outsized contribution to their workplaces.

Cuban said that new hires could teach those businesses how to use AI agents to handle processes they previously lacked the time or money to tackle. “Entrepreneurial companies will love the value you add,” Cuban wrote.

Cuban became a millionaire in 1990, at age 32, when he sold his computer consulting business, MicroSolutions, to CompuServe for $6 million. He then co-founded AudioNet, which later became Broadcast.com. Yahoo acquired the company for $5.7 billion in 1999, making Cuban a billionaire at age 40.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the 68-year-old Cuban is now one of the richest people in the world, with a net worth of $10.7 billion.

Cuban has also previously discussed keeping his personal life relatively ordinary despite his wealth. In a 2023 interview on The Really Good Podcast, he said he preferred doing chores and driving himself to hiring people for everything.

“I just try to be the same person, I mean, as I was when I was poor, middle, and rich,” he said.