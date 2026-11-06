I Built My Identity Around My Career, Then Illness Took It Away. Here’s What I Learned About Purpose.

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Key Takeaways Look for the skills and values that stay constant across every role you’ve held, because that core, not your title, is what carries you through a career disruption.

Instead of deciding everything at once, run one small, low-stakes experiment, like a conversation or side project, to find clarity during a pivot.

I nearly passed out at work before I admitted something was wrong. It wasn’t that I didn’t recognize my symptoms were serious. It was that leaving my career felt more dangerous than the health problems I was struggling with.

That’s the part of the story I used to leave out, because it was the hardest to admit: My body was telling me to stop, and I kept ignoring it because I had built my whole identity around being unstoppable and around my role as an occupational therapist (OT). I had studied and trained extensively to become a licensed OT. I had formed close friendships with colleagues. I relied on the income. And I quietly believed that being an OT was what made me valuable. Eventually, my health declined further, and the decision I couldn’t make was made for me: I was forced to retire due to illness.

At first, I grieved what was. I felt anxious about the sudden change in our family’s finances, the disruption to our routines, and the loss of my identity without the title of “occupational therapist.” I expected those feelings. What I didn’t expect was relief.

That relief unsettled me more than my diagnoses had. If working as an OT was truly my purpose, why did losing it feel like setting something down? Why did I feel a new sense of freedom? I had spent years telling patients that their identity was bigger than any one role. It turns out I didn’t truly believe that about myself until I had no choice.

Why professionals confuse occupation with purpose

I believe most professionals and entrepreneurs confuse occupation with purpose because a career gives us something purpose alone cannot: proof. A job title is proof. A paycheck is proof. Purpose isn’t. You can’t list meaning on a résumé, so we let what’s measurable stand in for what isn’t. The longer we stay in a role, the more our routines, relationships and self-worth revolve around it, until it becomes hard to tell the difference between what we do and who we are.

That isn’t a character flaw. It’s a rational response to how most workplaces operate. Advancement is rewarded; questioning the path is not. So reflection gets postponed until something forces it: an illness, a layoff, a restructuring, a loss, a change in a relationship. And when the question of purpose finally arrives, it rarely feels like curiosity. It feels like a crisis.

What rebuilding really requires

Here’s what no one told me: Rebuilding doesn’t start with finding a new purpose. It starts with figuring out which parts of your identity are genuinely yours and which were borrowed from your job. Telling the two apart takes longer than most people expect, because a role can borrow your voice without you noticing.

I rebuilt by looking for what stayed constant across every version of my work, before, during and after my time as an OT. A few things stood out. I could explain complicated things simply. I was drawn to helping people understand their situations better than they had before. And I was always energized by connection rather than credentials. Those traits showed up whether I was working in a clinic, writing a food blog or speaking on camera. My title changed several times, but the thread connecting them never did.

That’s the real work of realignment: separating your transferable core from your job description. Most people skip this step because it means sitting with uncertainty, and that’s uncomfortable. It’s natural to want to replace what you’ve lost as quickly as possible just to feel stable again. But rushing can lead you right back into the same trap, tying your identity to a new title before you’ve figured out what truly fits.

Redefining success on purpose, not by accident

I used to measure success by how far I advanced in one lane. Now I ask myself three questions before making any career decision, whether I’m choosing to pivot or being forced to change.

What here is mine, regardless of the title? Not the role, but the underlying capability: the thing I’d still be good at if the job disappeared tomorrow. For me, that was explaining complicated things simply. When I started food blogging, I thought of it as a complete departure from occupational therapy. Then I noticed the similarities. I was still educating, still communicating, still taking information and making it useful in people’s everyday lives. The setting and my title had changed, but the capability carried over, even outside a clinic.

Is this restlessness or fear? Restlessness is a signal that you’ve outgrown something. Fear of instability is also a signal, but a different one. Learning to tell them apart keeps you from staying stuck in roles that no longer fit.

What’s the smallest real test I can run this month? One conversation, one class, one small project, with no guarantee it will go anywhere. Clarity comes from small realignments, not from deciding everything in advance.

Today, I practice occupational therapy again, but differently, and on terms I chose rather than ones I inherited. Returning didn’t reverse my pivot. It was a realignment, because the constant was never the career. It was the values I carried through every change.

A title can disappear in a single day, but the capabilities underneath it rarely do. Anyone facing a career disruption can ask the same question: What would still be true about my skills, my values and the way I connect with others if my job were gone tomorrow? That answer is worth building toward long before a crisis forces the question. Purpose was never meant to fit inside one job description. It was meant to survive whichever one comes next.