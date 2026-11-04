Your First Instinct in a Crisis Is Probably Wrong. Here’s What Strong Leaders Do.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Listen to this post

Key Takeaways Your first instinct is adrenaline wearing the costume of clarity.

Ninety seconds of asking what you actually know beats a week of cleaning up what you assumed.

People won’t remember what you said, only whether your response felt proportionate and held up.u003cbru003eu003cbru003eu003cbru003e

You probably believe you will be the calm one when something goes wrong. You picture yourself absorbing the bad news, asking the right questions and setting a steady course while everyone around you scrambles. Then the phone rings late on a Friday, and the first thing that happens is not a thought. It is a reaction.

That reaction feels like clarity. It shows up instantly, it carries total confidence and it arrives with a jolt of urgency that makes waiting feel irresponsible. The trouble is, it often solves a different problem than the one in front of you. Learning to notice that gap, and to cross it on purpose, is one of the most useful skills you can build as a leader.

Your first instinct is fast, not smart

Under acute stress, your body does what it was built to do. Your heart rate climbs, your attention narrows and your brain favors speed over nuance. That response works well when a threat is physical and immediate. It works poorly when the threat is ambiguous, involves many people and will unfold over days or weeks.

Narrow focus helps when danger is right in front of you. It becomes a liability when the information you need is scattered across a team, a customer inbox and a conversation that has not happened yet. In that moment, the urge to act right now can feel like leadership. More often, it is discomfort looking for an exit. Panic rarely leads to sound choices, which is why staying calm lets you lead a team through a crisis rather than react.

Four instincts that tend to backfire

Most crisis missteps fall into a few familiar patterns.

The first is the urge to fix it immediately. Speed feels responsible, but acting before you understand the scope often creates a second problem on top of the first.

The second is the urge to explain everything. When you feel exposed, you want to fill the silence with context and justification. Long explanations offered early tend to sound defensive, and they lock you into details that may change as more facts surface.

The third is the urge to find out who is at fault. Assigning blame can feel like taking control, yet it shifts your team’s energy from solving the problem to protecting themselves.

The fourth is the urge to go quiet. Silence can feel safe, but the people who depend on you will fill an information vacuum with their own assumptions and those assumptions are rarely generous.

Buy yourself ninety seconds

The goal is not to ignore your first instinct. It is to give it a brief review before it becomes a decision. In most situations, even serious ones, you have more time than the adrenaline suggests. Ninety seconds is almost always available.

Use that window to ask three questions. What do I actually know, versus what I fear? Who is affected, including people who have not said anything yet? What happens if I wait one hour before responding publicly?

It also helps to look at the problem the way an outsider would. Stepping outside your role for a moment creates enough distance to separate facts from feelings. Write down what you know on one side of a page and what you assume on the other. The second column is usually longer than you expect.

None of this means waiting for perfect information. You will rarely have it, and acting decisively, then adjusting as you learn, usually beats freezing. The point is to make your first move considered rather than reflexive.

Build your second instinct before you need it

The second instinct, the one that arrives after the initial surge passes, is usually better calibrated. It considers the timeline. It accounts for the audience. It notices what you can control and what you cannot.

You can strengthen that second instinct long before any crisis arrives. Decide in advance who has the authority to speak, who needs to be in the first conversation and where the reliable facts will live. Talk through a few plausible scenarios with your team while everyone is calm. When the real moment comes, you’ll choose from options you have already considered instead of inventing them under pressure.

It also helps to spread the thinking around. Leaders who listen actively and push decisions closer to the people with firsthand information tend to see problems more completely. The person closest to the issue often knows something you don’t, and a crisis is the worst time to discover you never asked.

Teams that handle difficult moments well rarely have to improvise. They simply have to improvise less.

What people remember

When things settle, people rarely recall the exact words you used. They remember whether your response felt proportionate, whether you addressed their real concern and whether your account held up as new information emerged. Employees, customers and partners who never said a word watch for the same thing: evidence that you handled the situation with care and judgment.

That impression forms quickly, often within the first day, and it is built from small choices. Your first instinct will rarely get it all right. A short, deliberate pause gives you a much better chance.