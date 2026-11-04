How ‘Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch’ Turned a 60-Second Idea Into Broadcast TV Gold

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This fall, our investment show, Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, airs on more than 30 TV stations (ABC, CBS, FOX, CW) across the country — and it’s an accomplishment 10 years in the making. Started as a web series in 2016, this show is not only a testament to the startup mindset, but it is a sign that people love and are moved by stories of innovation, creativity, and tenacity. Over the past six seasons I’ve produced the show, I’ve been blown away by the energy and passion I’ve witnessed from both our contestants and our audience.

For those who don’t know the premise of the show, three angel investors sit on the top floor of a building where founders have just 60 seconds to pitch in an elevator on their way up. They have to state their mission, traction, revenues, and their ask before the clock runs out.

If they’re not able to win over the investors in those 60 seconds or if they totally freak out (which happens from time to time), the founder gets sent back down to the ground floor empty-handed.

But if the founder nails the pitch, the elevator doors open and they step into the boardroom to try to seal a deal. There are rapid-fire questions, financial rundowns and demos of products ranging from snacks to apps to hardware to category-defying ideas. If the entrepreneurs are able to dazzle the investors, negotiations and bidding wars begin, with offers ranging from $25,000 to $1 million flying around the room.

Over the past 10 years, Elevator Pitch has seen some of its winning companies soar, like Trexity (which grew from $1.6 million to $14 million), Amalfi Jets (which grew to 4 million overall social followers), and Autopilot (now valued over $1 billion).

I’ve been working in television for 15 years, and producing a show like this, getting it on broadcast TV, and helping founders realize their dreams has been one of the great privileges of my life. I hope that you will check your local listings and find our show. For entrepreneurs, it is a graduate class in pitching — find out what works and doesn’t work in the boardroom.

But don’t just take it from me — in the six weeks Elevator Pitch has been on the air, we have raced past the viewership ratings of lead-in programming in top markets like Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Dallas and Philadelphia.

If you’re an entrepreneur, I hope watching will inspire you to put your pitch together and take a chance at completely changing the trajectory of your business. Apply to be on the new season here.