Popeyes Sales Have Fallen 7 Quarters in a Row. Now Its Scaling Back This Fan Favorite.

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Popeyes is pulling back on its wings, one of its most successful menu additions in years. The reason? It wants to reverse a prolonged sales slump, according to Restaurant Business.

It may sound counterintuitive, but the chicken chain says Popeyes wings add operational complexity, and it wants to focus on its bone-in chicken, tenders and sandwich. It’s a notable switcheroo. Sweet ‘N Spicy Wings became the chain’s most popular item since the 2019 chicken sandwich, and Popeyes expanded its wing lineup to three sauces and four dry rubs in August 2025.

But the numbers tell the story. Same-store sales fell 2.2% in the third quarter, marking the seventh straight quarterly decline. That’s an improvement over the 5.2% drop in Q2, but parent company Restaurant Brands International now says a return to growth will take longer than expected. The chain also dismissed Chief Marketing Officer Matt Rubin last week after a year on the job.

Restaurant Brands International CEO Josh Kobza says the move will add some sales pressure but calls it the “right trade-off for the long-term health of the brand.”