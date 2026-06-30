When a Popeyes Franchise Empire Went Bankrupt, Five Savvy Buyers Picked Up 97 Restaurants for a Steal

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Sailormen Inc. spent 40 years building one of the largest Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen franchise operations in the country. At its peak, the Miami-based company ran 136 restaurants across Florida and Georgia, employed more than 3,300 people and pulled in $233 million in annual sales. Then it ran out of spinach.

Crushed by inflation, rising borrowing costs and labor shortages, Sailormen filed for bankruptcy in January. Last week, a federal bankruptcy judge approved the sale of 97 of its restaurants to five buyers for a combined $16.55 million — a fraction of what they’re worth in a functioning business, according to QSR Magazine.

But here’s the twist. The biggest buyer, Pulse Restaurant Group, snapped up 50 Tampa-area locations for just $2.69 million. Pulse was founded by Sailormen’s own CEO, David Damato — meaning the man who ran the company into bankruptcy turned around and bought its best restaurants back at a steep discount. Popeyes corporate grabbed 16 Miami locations for $9.6 million. Three other buyers split the rest. The remaining 39 restaurants that found no buyers are expected to close for good.