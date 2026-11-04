Companies Are Paying Up to $1.45 Million for This In-Demand Job

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Key Takeaways Forward-deployed engineers traditionally join a team to adapt AI tools to a company’s operations.

According to a new report, top-notch FDEs are making between $586,000 and $1.45 million a year in total pay.

Companies are increasingly bringing FDEs onto their payrolls rather than relying on outside firms, intensifying competition for talent.

A highly sought-after engineering job is commanding a hefty price as employers compete to fill positions.

According to a recent Wall Street Journal report, demand for one specialized engineering role is pushing compensation into seven-figure territory. Forward-deployed engineers (FDEs) put agentic AI into production. They adapt AI tools to a company’s operations and help get those tools running.

Companies are increasingly bringing FDEs onto their own payrolls rather than relying on outside firms to make AI technology work, Jeff Christian, founder and CEO of recruiting firm Christian & Timbers, said in a new interview with the Journal.

Christian said top-notch FDEs are making between $586,000 and $1.45 million a year in total pay, with equity and bonuses comprising 52% to 66% of total pay.

Demand for FDE services has swelled as businesses discover they need hands-on support to put AI into practice. The engineers typically work for technology companies like Palantir or OpenAI, or consulting firms such as Accenture and McKinsey. However, Christian said other businesses are now hiring FDEs directly to develop AI applications internally.

The move to hire shifts the FDE job from a temporary one to a permanent responsibility. FDEs are now specialized in building reliable AI systems for a single employer and ensuring that the spending yields a financial return.

“Every company is thinking, ‘We got to do this ourselves,’” Christian said.

He added that hiring FDEs internally also allows businesses to keep their data private instead of sharing it with engineers supplied by outside vendors.

A small pool of talent

Recent job postings from Target, Barclays, Bausch and Lomb and American Express point to growing interest in hiring FDEs, per the Journal. The companies want engineers who can translate loosely defined objectives into working AI agent systems and expand experimental projects into tools used across their businesses.

Competition for these engineers is fierce, with corporate employers, technology companies and consulting firms all pursuing the same limited talent pool. Christian & Timbers estimates that the U.S. has about 17,000 FDEs, only around 2,000 of whom qualify as top-tier specialists.

At cloud-based data platform Snowflake, chief revenue officer Jonathan Beaulier told the Journal that recruiting FDEs was particularly difficult. The company’s frontier engineering group works directly with customers to develop AI applications. To help staff that team, the company is drawing on employees from other divisions, he said.

Growing demand for FDEs has helped create businesses such as Distyl AI, founded by former Palantir employees Arjun Prakash and Derek Ho. The startup places engineers inside client companies to help shape their AI plans and build the tools to carry them out.

“The most common question being asked by the CEO of a Fortune 500 today is not, ‘How do I deploy AI?’ It’s actually, ‘What should my business model be?’” Prakash said in an interview with the Journal. “That partnership requires a certain flavor of forward-deployed engineering with a heavier strategy muscle.”